What is a ‘race-free’ approach to the diagnosis of kidney disease?
A scientific task force called Thursday to discontinue a common measure of kidney function that adjusts for race results, providing different assessments for black patients than others.
According to many experts, the adjustment can make black patients seem less sick than they actually are. Instead, doctors should rely on a race-neutral method for diagnosing and managing kidney disease, as concluded in a report by the National Kidney Foundation and the American Society of Nephrology.
The specific equation recommended was described in a study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
If adopted, the new approach would impact the hundreds of millions of kidney function tests performed annually in hospitals and outpatient settings, for critically ill patients and as part of routine blood tests. By one estimate, one million black Americans could have previously been treated for kidney disease if the clinical equation was not adjusted for race.
The task force’s report, published concurrently in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases and the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, comes amid a national reckoning on racial health disparities wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a disproportionate toll on people. color and have exposed the high burden of chronic disease in those communities.
“The issue is an ethical issue,” said Dr. Zuckerberg, co-chair of the task force and chief of medicine at the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Neil R. Powe said. “It’s time to remove race from the equation.”
Black and Hispanic Americans have long suffered from higher rates of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, which could escalate the fight against COVID-19. These factors can also increase the risk of developing kidney disease.
Racial disparities in kidney disease are clear and well documented. Black Americans are more than three times as likely to experience kidney failure and need dialysis or a kidney transplant compared to white Americans.
Although black Americans make up only 13 percent of the population, they represent 35 percent of Americans with kidney failure. More than 90,000 Americans are on waiting lists for kidneys; About a third are black, almost as many as white.
When warning signs first appear and chronic kidney disease is preventable, people of color and low-income Americans are less likely to receive good care. According to a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, kidney failure and dialysis are more likely to be required, and less likely to be cared for by a kidney specialist before reaching that stage.
Black Americans also wait longer for an organ, and for a number of complex reasons, are less likely to donate a kidney from a friend or relative.
“This new recommendation will ensure that racial bias is not introduced to clinical care, so someone will no longer be judged based on their race and the color of their skin will determine whether they should receive kidney care. meets,” Dr. Navamaka Denise Enya, a nephrologist, said. University of Pennsylvania and task force member.
Their work suggests that existing measures used to assess kidney function can reduce disease severity in black patients, delaying referrals to specialists and placing them on waiting lists for kidney transplants. may reduce the chances of retention.
“Black individuals are unintentionally harmed because they are not seen to be ill enough,” Dr. Enya said.
Other task force members cautioned that the impact of the change on patient outcomes was uncertain, and called on researchers to follow-up to evaluate its impact.
The use of medical decision-making tools that take race and ethnicity into account is not unique to kidney disease. The algorithms and calculators that doctors rely on to guide diagnosis and treatment for many conditions — from bone density and kidney stones to cancer and pulmonary function tests — include race as a variable, as in New England. As outlined in a paper published last year in the journal. Medicine.
“Race is a social construct and not a biological one,” said Dr. Winfred Williams, associate chief of the division of kidneys at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who co-authored an editorial on the new equations.
“It can act as a proxy for other risk factors including food insecurity, housing insecurity, socioeconomic deprivation, all of which can limit access to best health care practices.”
In recent months, several medical societies have taken steps to address potential bias. In May, the American Academy of Pediatrics officially dropped a practice guideline that considered a child’s race when evaluating urinary tract infection risk.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is currently updating an algorithm that incorporates race and ethnicity into a calculator used to assess a pregnant woman’s chances of successful vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section.
The new report reevaluating the inclusion of race in diagnosing kidney diseases was released Thursday, after a year of work and no small controversy along the way, the authors said.
The kidneys filter toxins from the blood. The new report recommends using a new equation to estimate filtration rate using a blood test that measures levels of creatinine, a waste product made by muscles that is kept in check when the kidneys are working properly. goes.
A related study, also published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine and cited in the report, developed and evaluated new diagnostic methods that do not include race as a variable. The researchers concluded that the new creatinine equation could be adopted immediately.
But the most accurate, race-neutral way to measure kidney filtration rates would involve a blood test that measures levels of a different marker: a protein produced by cells called cystatin C, which becomes elevated when the kidneys do not function properly. is, the researchers said.
Cystatin C tests are more expensive and not widely available, but experts call for making them more accessible and gradually increasing their use.
