What is a ‘race-free’ approach to the diagnosis of kidney disease?

When warning signs first appear and chronic kidney disease is preventable, people of color and low-income Americans are less likely to receive good care. According to a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, kidney failure and dialysis are more likely to be required, and less likely to be cared for by a kidney specialist before reaching that stage.

Black Americans also wait longer for an organ, and for a number of complex reasons, are less likely to donate a kidney from a friend or relative.

“This new recommendation will ensure that racial bias is not introduced to clinical care, so someone will no longer be judged based on their race and the color of their skin will determine whether they should receive kidney care. meets,” Dr. Navamaka Denise Enya, a nephrologist, said. University of Pennsylvania and task force member.

Their work suggests that existing measures used to assess kidney function can reduce disease severity in black patients, delaying referrals to specialists and placing them on waiting lists for kidney transplants. may reduce the chances of retention.

“Black individuals are unintentionally harmed because they are not seen to be ill enough,” Dr. Enya said.

Other task force members cautioned that the impact of the change on patient outcomes was uncertain, and called on researchers to follow-up to evaluate its impact.

The use of medical decision-making tools that take race and ethnicity into account is not unique to kidney disease. The algorithms and calculators that doctors rely on to guide diagnosis and treatment for many conditions — from bone density and kidney stones to cancer and pulmonary function tests — include race as a variable, as in New England. As outlined in a paper published last year in the journal. Medicine.