What is a silent post office account: Know when the post office account is silent or inactive – Savings account is opened in post office for Rs.500.

If you make this mistake, the account will be quiet If no transaction is made from the Post Office Savings Account for three consecutive financial years, i.e. no money is deposited or withdrawn, the account will be silent or inactive. After that, you will not be able to avail the services related to Post Office Savings Account. To revive an inactive account, you will need to submit an application and new KYC documents to the post office where your account is located. In addition, the passbook of post office savings account has to be attached.

Minimum balance, interest rate and maintenance charges Currently the interest rate on Post Office Savings Account is 4%. The minimum balance required to be kept in the account is Rs.500. What is the maximum balance you can maintain? If the minimum balance is not maintained, a maintenance charge of Rs.100 / – will be deducted from the account on the last day of each financial year. After deducting the fee, if the account balance becomes zero, it will be closed automatically. A minimum of Rs 50 can be withdrawn from a post office savings account. READ Also Democrats Seek $500 Billion in Climate Damages From Big Polluting Companies

Who can open a post office savings account? Anyone can open a Post Office Savings Account at the Post Office individually or jointly. A minor over the age of 10 can open an account in his / her own name, in addition, a parent can also open an account for a minor. A parent account can be opened on behalf of a mentally retarded person. An individual can only open one account.

Keep this in mind when it comes to joint accounts If the account is jointly opened and one account holder dies, the surviving account holder will be the sole holder of that joint account. If the surviving account holder already has a single account at the post office, the joint account will have to be closed. Nomination is mandatory while opening a savings account at the post office.

Additional facility available on Post Office Savings Account Check book

ATM card

E-Banking / Mobile Banking

Base beading

Atal Pension Scheme (APY)

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Vima Yojana (PMSBY)

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Vima Yojana (PMJJBY)

