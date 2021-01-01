What is a Wobble Seam: Robinson learned to make a Wobble Seam ball from James Anderson

India were in a good position at 215 for two at the start of the day, but then the entire team returned to the pavilion for 278 runs. As a result, Team India lost by an innings and 76 runs and the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Robinson, who took a total of seven wickets in the match, played for India. Robinson took four wickets off the new ball on the fourth day of the match, taking five wickets for 65 runs in 26 overs in the second innings of the Indian team.A ‘wobble grip’ is a spread over the seam between the bowler’s fingers when bowling. England fast bowler Oli Robinson said after the win that his experienced teammate James Anderson helped him change the ‘wobble grip ball’ technique and it gave him an excellent result in the third Test against India.

Man-of-the-match Robinson said: ‘I saw Jimmy (Anderson) holding the’ wobble grip ‘in a slightly different way for bowling. I was holding it on the other side, so I talked to him and then tried to practice it in a net session. It was great, so I tried the match and it worked. I need to practice a little more. This opportunity to learn at this stage of my career is even more amazing for me. Fortunately it was completed today.

England started the day with another new ball and Robinson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 91 not out in yesterday’s innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was in poor form, completed his half-century, but became Robinson’s fourth victim in the second innings. After his dismissal, the team’s batting completely collapsed.

Robinson said, ‘It feels like a very special day, I don’t think the feeling of winning is over yet. For me, this is one of the best days of my cricket career, winning my first Test is special. When asked about Kohli’s wicket, he said, “It’s a wonderful feeling. The spectators here were incredible. When we dismissed Kohli, he celebrated loudly. Getting that wicket was an incredible experience.”