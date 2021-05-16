What is Amazon MiniTV App? Know All About The New Video Streaming Service





New Delhi: Amazon India yesterday launched a free video streaming service referred to as miniTV which is out there throughout the Amazon procuring app. The MiniTV app is presently out there just for Android customers however it is going to be prolonged to iOS app and cell internet over the approaching months.

Introducing the Amazon miniTV – a free video streaming service. Watch entertaining, fashionable and contemporary movies at no cost – no paid subscription required – on Amazon's procuring app!

What is Amazon MiniTV app and is it free?

Amazon stated that ad-supported miniTV has professionally created and curated content material throughout web-series, comedy reveals, tech information, meals, magnificence, vogue and extra.

The video streaming is fully free and helps commercials.

Reveals, content material out there on MiniTV in India

The curated content material consists of main studios similar to TVF, Pocket Aces and standard comedians similar to Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta, and Nishant Tanwar.

Viewers will probably be knowledgeable on the newest merchandise and tendencies by tech skilled Trakin Tech, vogue and sweetness consultants similar to Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti.

Amazon MiniTV additionally has one thing for meals lovers as it would have content material from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook dinner with Nisha, and Gobble.

Within the coming months, miniTV will add many extra new and unique movies, Amazon India stated.

Distinction between Prime Video and MiniTV

With this launch, Amazon has two video leisure choices — miniTV and Prime Video.

“miniTV is fully free and it doesn’t require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and provides a set of award-winning Amazon Originals, newest motion pictures and TV reveals, in English and 9 Indian languages,” the corporate stated in an announcement.