What is Blue Aadhaar Card and how is it made? Understand the complete process What is a Blue Aadhaar Card & How it is made, Know full process related to Baal Aadhaar Card – What is Blue Aadhaar Card and how it is made? understand the whole process

What is Blue Aadhaar Card and how is it made? Understand the complete process

Aadhar card has become one of the most important documents for the people living in India. This identity card consists of a 12 digit unique identification number (unique identification number) along with the person’s name, date of birth, address and gender. Well, there are two types of Aadhar card. One is for adults, while the other is for children under the age of five. It is commonly known as Bal Aadhar Card.

Baal Aadhaar Card is blue in colour, while the normal ones are white in colour. The blue one is issued to children, also known as Bal Aadhar card. For a new born child, his/her guardian can apply for child aadhar card. UIDAI started issuing it in the year 2018. The special thing is that it is made for children below five years of age.

A normal Aadhaar card requires adults to register biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans, while children do not require any such information. However, once the child turns five years old, he/she will have to register his/her biometrics.

To enroll a child for Bal Aadhar card, the parent has to provide the child’s birth certificate and the Aadhar card number of either of the parents. Child Aadhar card is linked to the Aadhar card of either of the parents. Let us know how to make a child Aadhar card:

After filling the enrollment form, you will have to fill the following details.

You will have to provide the birth certificate of the child along with the mobile number and the Aadhar card number of one of the parents.

After this the child’s photo will be taken.

Then the Aadhar card number of the child will be linked with the Aadhar card number of his/her parents.

Once it is confirmed, the parents will have to collect the acknowledgment slip.

Once the child turns 5 years old the parents have to update the Aadhaar data. This work has to be done again at the age of 15. The mandatory biometric update is free for children.