What is changing and what is not in the new FAFSA?

(Although there hasn’t been a draft since 1973, men ages 18 to 25 are still required by federal law to register. But FAFSA applicants will now be eligible for financial aid even if they haven’t registered. , said Mark Kantrowitz, a financial aid expert.)

FAFSA collects financial details about students and their families and acts as a portal for grants, scholarships and loans for higher education. Last year, Congress approved changes to the form and financial aid process, reducing the number of questions by nearly two-thirds and changing its underlying formula for determining who is receiving aid.

Approved changes included changing the so-called “required family contribution,” which applicants found confusing. Instead, a “Student Aid Index” will be used as a guideline for the level of financial aid for which a student qualifies. The updated formula broadens access to federal need-based Pell grants and shields much of a family’s income from financial aid calculations. And in a move that has already inspired some protest, the revised formula ends a break for families with multiple students in college at the same time.

Taken together, the changes represent a “significant overhaul” of the student aid process that will take time to take effect and communicated, according to the Office of Student Aid. Most of the changes were due to take effect for the 2023-24 academic year. But the office said it would instead take a “phased out” approach, with some changes being delayed for another year to the 2024-25 school period.

In at least one case, the impact of future change may be felt sooner. Federal law eliminated a question about cash aid, so funds taken from 529 college savings accounts owned by grandparents would no longer affect a student’s eligibility for federal aid. The change will likely take effect for the 2024-25 school year, Mr. Kantrowitz said, when the FAFSA will be based on income from tax year 2022. students or parents will no longer affect eligibility” for need-based federal aid, he said in an email.

Here are some questions and answers about the FAFSA and financial aid:

When should I fill out the FAFSA?

As soon as possible after it becomes available on October 1, financial aid experts say. Many states and colleges use forms to determine scholarship aid, and some programs award funding on a first-come, first-served basis until available funding runs out. A list of deadlines for both federal and state aid programs is available on the Federal Student Aid website.

And note: While the federal deadline for filing a FAFSA extends into the summer after a given academic year, waiting until then means you’ll probably only be eligible for the loan. For example, the federal filing deadline for the FAFSA for the current academic year is June 30, 2022.