What is China’s intention on Taiwan?

China has threatened Taiwan is not Ukraine amid continuing tensions in Eastern Europe. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that Taiwan is an inseparable part of their country, which no one can separate. Meanwhile, Taiwan has significantly increased military vigilance in view of China’s threats. Taiwanese forces are patrolling round the clock to guard the border with China. Many countries, including Britain, have expressed fears that China may take advantage of the ongoing Ukraine crisis in Eastern Europe to take decisive action against Taiwan. Since then, there are signs of tension in the South China Sea also deepening.

In the midst of the Ukraine war, Chinese planes have infiltrated nine times in the sky of Taiwan. China has been claiming Taiwan from the beginning. This is the reason that for the last two years, China has intensified military activity near this self-governing island. However, Taiwan has not reported any unusual maneuvers by Chinese security forces amid the Ukraine crisis. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying in Beijing rejected any links between Ukraine and Taiwan issues.

The Chinese spokesman argues that the Taiwan issue is a left over from civil war, but that China’s integrity should never have been and will never be compromised. The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to the Communists, who founded the People’s Republic of China.

In the latest developments, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told a meeting of her National Security Council working group on the Ukraine crisis that all of the country’s security and military units should intensify surveillance of military activities around the Taiwan Strait. Tsai said that some foreign forces are working through the Ukraine crisis with the intention of affecting the morale of Taiwanese society. Indeed, relations between China and the autonomous island region Taiwan have always been strained.

Despite pressure from the mighty dragons, Taiwan continues to strive for its independence. China and Taiwan These relations have been fluctuating since China’s independence. China’s relations with Taiwan deteriorated in 2016 when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power. His party refused to recognize Taiwan as part of China.

After the Second World War in China, there was a civil war between the Nationalists and the Communist People’s Army from 1946 to 1949. In this war that ended in 1949, the Nationalists were defeated and fled to the mainland of China and moved to the island named Taiwan. He declared Taiwan an independent country and officially named it the Republic of China.

These facts should be understood in the context of China’s claim, amidst the tension in China and Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said two big things about Taiwan. He said that all the people of Taiwan should clearly realize that Taiwan’s independence will only bring serious tragedy to it. We are ready to make wide space for peaceful integration, but we will leave no room for separatist activities.