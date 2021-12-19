What is Crypto Credit Card and what are the rewards in it? Before taking, definitely understand its calculation Crypto Currency Latest News: What is a Crypto Credit Cards and what are the rewards & benefits under it – What is Crypto Credit Card and what are the rewards in it? Make sure to understand it before taking

Credit card is considered a simple, convenient and secure method of payment and purchase when used properly. But these days crypto credit cards are also in discussion amidst the trend of crypto currency. Like its traditional counterparts, this new type of credit card also gives users rewards, but they are available only in cryptocurrencies. However, these cards are a bit more complicated than a normal credit card. Let us know about them:

What is a Crypto Credit Card?: Crypto Credit Card allows users to spend crypto currency. Also it gives rewards in cryptocurrencies. Not only this, there are also debit cards in the crypto world. Unlike a crypto debit card, a crypto credit card allows you to borrow from the card issuer and pay later. Not much different from the way traditional credit cards work. The big difference is that you pay back in crypto. Rewards (if any) come in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Rewards: Different crypto credit cards offer different rewards to users. The Gemini credit card rewards up to three percent payback in bitcoin. It is instantly credited to the Gemini account of the consumer. BlockFi credit card users can earn 1.5% cashback as rewards in more than 10 types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Reward points can be redeemed for Bitcoin or Ethereum in the case of SoFi credit cards. Venmo credit cards, on the other hand, allow users to purchase bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin or bitcoin cash with cashback earned from purchases. With the Brex Business Card, users can spend reward points on Bitcoin or Ethereum.

However, the important thing to note is that crypto cards are like traditional credit cards. Failure or delay in making the payment back will attract higher interest (interest) and late fee. These cards will also have some weight on your credit score. Annual fees apply, just like with traditional credit cards. Therefore, understanding the terms and conditions of a crypto credit card is vital to your financial situation.