What is drama? Complicated plan ‘In danger!’ To choose a new host
When in November “Jopardy!” After the beloved host of Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer, the game show faced a grim reality: How would it proceed without the man who was the heart of the show? Mr. Trebek, with his calm and steady voice, was a fixture in American living rooms for 37 years.
Sony Pictures Entertainment led a month-long search for Mr. Trebek’s successor, and more than a dozen guest hosts followed the lecture. On August 11, when the network announced that “Jopardy!” Executive producer Mike Richards would become the new host, causing a widespread PR disaster that resulted in his resignation almost a week later.
“Danger!” As this week returns for a new season, we see how one of the most pure and irreverent TV institutions has become embroiled in scandal. Why has the search for Mr Trebek’s successor gone so wrong?
In this podcast episode:
-
dodai stewart, Deputy Editor of Narrative Projects at The New York Times.
-
Nicole spurling, a media and entertainment reporter for The Times. “It was the last bastion of purity in our lives and that too has been tainted by drama,” she said of “Danger!
#drama #Complicated #plan #danger #choose #host
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.