What is drama? Complicated plan ‘In danger!’ To choose a new host

When in November “Jopardy!” After the beloved host of Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer, the game show faced a grim reality: How would it proceed without the man who was the heart of the show? Mr. Trebek, with his calm and steady voice, was a fixture in American living rooms for 37 years.

Sony Pictures Entertainment led a month-long search for Mr. Trebek’s successor, and more than a dozen guest hosts followed the lecture. On August 11, when the network announced that “Jopardy!” Executive producer Mike Richards would become the new host, causing a widespread PR disaster that resulted in his resignation almost a week later.

“Danger!” As this week returns for a new season, we see how one of the most pure and irreverent TV institutions has become embroiled in scandal. Why has the search for Mr Trebek’s successor gone so wrong?

In this podcast episode: