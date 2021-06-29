What Is Gb Whatsapp And How It Is Dangerous For Users – Know What is GB WhatsApp? Its use can harm you

This app gives users the same features like chatting, calling etc. Apart from this, GB WhatsApp also gives the facility of customization to the users. Apart from this, some extra features have also been given in it.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is very popular among people. On this people talk personal to each other, send messages and also make video calls. But these days GB WhatsApp is also spreading its feet. These days this GB WhatsApp is becoming famous. It is being circulated as a new update of WhatsApp. Although this is not a new version of WhatsApp but a completely different app. Be careful while using this GB WhatsApp. This app can steal users’ data. We are telling you in this article what is GB WhatsApp app and how it can harm the user.

WhatsApp clone app

The GB WhatsApp which is becoming popular these days is a clone app of WhatsApp. It can also be called forked version of WhatsApp. This app gives users the same features like chatting, calling etc. Apart from this, GB WhatsApp also gives the facility of customization to the users. Apart from this, some extra features have also been given in it, which makes its use even more convenient. This is the reason why this app is appealing to the people. However, this app can prove to be dangerous for the personal details of the users.

not a safe option

This clone app of WhatsApp steals the information of users. This app is not available on Google Play Store. To download this app one has to download its apk file, which is not a secure option. In such a situation, if you do not want to delete your original WhatsApp, then you have to keep distance from this app.

Can block original WhatsApp account

Experts say that downloading third party apps on smartphones should be avoided. Do not download apk file of any app. This can prove to be dangerous. This GB WhatsApp can also steal important information present in your smartphone. Apart from this, the original WhatsApp account can also be blocked by its use.