What Is Happening at the Poland-Belarus Border?

Crowds of migrants trying to cross the border have become increasingly familiar in recent years. We have seen groups of desperate people taking refuge in unknown countries: Syrians fleeing the civil war, Rohingyas fleeing brutally from Myanmar, Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime.

But the standoff on the border between Belarus and Poland, where thousands of migrants are trapped in the freezing forest – and many have died – is very different from those crises in its origin, relative proportions and consequences.

A manufactured emergency

First, it was Alexander the Great, Belarus’s dictator, who sought to undermine the European Union. There seems to be an orchestrated crisis created by Lukashenko.

Belarus allows very little independent media or political opposition. Lukashenko’s claim that he won re-election last year with 80 percent of the vote was seen as a farce, with millions protesting.