What Is Happening at the Poland-Belarus Border?
Crowds of migrants trying to cross the border have become increasingly familiar in recent years. We have seen groups of desperate people taking refuge in unknown countries: Syrians fleeing the civil war, Rohingyas fleeing brutally from Myanmar, Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime.
But the standoff on the border between Belarus and Poland, where thousands of migrants are trapped in the freezing forest – and many have died – is very different from those crises in its origin, relative proportions and consequences.
A manufactured emergency
First, it was Alexander the Great, Belarus’s dictator, who sought to undermine the European Union. There seems to be an orchestrated crisis created by Lukashenko.
Belarus allows very little independent media or political opposition. Lukashenko’s claim that he won re-election last year with 80 percent of the vote was seen as a farce, with millions protesting.
Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. ” In response, the EU imposed sanctions on Belarus, which is not a member of the union, and Mr Lukashenko wants to lift them.
In recent months it has allowed thousands of visitors to reach more liberal, richer countries in Western and Northern Europe. This means Belarus – go to one of the EU member states bordering Poland, Lithuania or Latvia.
The number of people fleeing Belarus rose sharply in August, most of them Afghans. It has increased in the past month with people from Iraq and Syria, many of them ethnic Kurds.
Mr. Lukashenko and his government deliberately refuse to use migrants to destabilize the EU – while repeatedly threatening to do the same. But in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, the evidence is compelling, given the country’s generous visas for people with single-ticket tickets.
Some migrants have reportedly been taken to the EU border by Belarusian authorities, who have urged them to cross – or even be forced to do so. They say the officers gave them wire cutters to break through the fence, help break through barriers and prevent them from returning to the city.
Playing in European politics
At one point 4,000 migrants have landed on the Polish border, aid groups estimate, and there are probably 10,000 to 20,000 people in Belarus – far fewer than the millions who have fled Syria or the millions who have been forcibly evacuated from Myanmar.
But the numbers are enough to create tension in Europe, where immigration politics is raw. This is as much a political crisis as migration.
Poland’s right-wing governing party has long called non-European immigrants a threat to Polish culture and sovereignty, and its response to the current situation has been relatively warm. It describes the situation as an attack by Belarus and has deployed thousands of troops to keep the migrants out.
In 2015-16, more than a million people, mainly Syrians, came to Europe. The resulting response has fueled right-wing nationalist sentiment across the continent, and since then, mainstream politicians have been reluctant to accept immigration.
Six years ago, some countries, especially Germany, welcomed immigrants, while others, including Poland, clashed with EU leaders and refused to accept more than a few. But there was no danger of armed conflict between them.
Now, no one is offering to take the migrants away, even if they are in a life-threatening situation. The European Union is united behind Poland, which sees itself as the front line of defense for the bloc, and Warsaw and Minsk have traded ominous threats.
Immigrants, but not always refugees
Many people in the Middle East in Belarus are economic migrants who do not appear to be eligible for refugee status, although this does not pose a threat to them – at least 11 have died in the cold – this is less real.
International treaties define refugees as those with a legal fear of violence or persecution and grant them asylum. Many people were fleeing the war during the migration floods of 2015-16.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the gathering of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union has created growing barriers between Belarus and the European Union:
The repressive governments in Syria and Afghanistan are still a serious threat to many of their people, but the wars there have calmed down and Iraq is relatively safe.
But now many Belarusians have fled Iraq and Syria in search of economic opportunities. They will not be eligible for asylum.
Polish and Lithuanian authorities have mistreated migrants, deporting them to Belarus without hearing asylum claims, which rights groups say violates international law. Now the migrants are embroiled in a potentially deadly conflict.
“We were like chickens in a cage in the hands of Belarusian and Polish police,” said Bayer Avat, an Iraqi Kurd, stranded at the border with his wife and fresh daughter, in a telephone interview.
“One of them will not let us go back to Minsk and the other will not let us in,” he added.
Cover of secrecy
In the face of so many immigrant crises, it is impossible for outsiders to fully understand what is happening.
Poland and Lithuania have banned journalists and human rights groups from crossing the border, including some of Europe’s jungles and some of the remaining ancient forests.
Belarus also kept journalists away for weeks, but began giving them limited access, presenting itself as a humanitarian actor and Poland as a villain.
Polish authorities engage in cat-and-mouse games with migrants on forest roads and dirt tracks along their border. Anti-immigrant sentiment is strong in the region; Vehicles of activists trying to help migrants have been blown up.
Yet, aid groups and individuals have gone into the woods and villages just outside the two-mile-wide boycott zone from which all non-residents have been barred by Polish authorities. They hang bags with food, water and other supplies from tree parts to find migrants.
But those who are trying to help are seldom seen, leaving only those marks – food wrappers, former campsites, Arabic language documents and even a boarding pass from Damascus, Syria to Minsk.
#Happening #PolandBelarus #Border
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.