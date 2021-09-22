What is Havana Syndrome: Havana Syndrome usa Breaking News

An intelligence official who visited India this month, along with William Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has reported symptoms such as Havana syndrome. This information has been given in the American media report. This was at a time when Burns’ visit was highly secretive. He had in-depth discussions with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the crisis in Afghanistan. It discussed the situation after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The US government is concerned after this incident

Havana Syndrome is a mysterious disease that has killed American diplomats, spies and other government officials at home and abroad. CNN quoted three unidentified sources as saying the officer had to seek medical help. The name of the officer has not been disclosed. A source said the incident has alarmed the US government and angered Burns. Citing two other sources, he said some CIA officials believe the incident sent a direct message to Burns that none of those working for the country’s top intelligence agency were safe.

Targeted a CIA officer

The New York Times reports that the incident is still under investigation and it remains to be seen whether the CIA officer was targeted because he was traveling with Director Burns or was targeted for some other reason. A CIA spokesman declined to confirm the incident in India, but said the US government and agencies were taking every incident seriously.

Efforts to find the root cause of the incident intensified

A director was quoted by NBC News as saying, “Director Burns has made it a top priority to make sure the authorities are given the care they need and that we need to get to the bottom of it.” “We have intensified our efforts to find the root cause of the incident, including bringing together a team of our best experts,” he said. (Osama) We are trying to solve this problem with the same expertise and depth as our efforts to find bin Laden. CNN reported that the incident would have dramatic consequences in India. U.S. officials are concerned about how the perpetrators learned about the trip and how they planned the attack.