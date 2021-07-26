What Is HIPAA and How Does the Law Work?

As September invites people to return to the office and the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the country, workplaces face a series of challenges, including whether to require employees to be vaccinated. or reimpose mask mandates.

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, are resisting these calls because she falsely claimed this week that the disclosure of vaccination status “is a violation of my HIPAA rights,” the federal regulation that protects confidential information. about health.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, governs the confidentiality of a patient’s health records, but it’s legal to ask Ms. Greene for her medical history. Yet his claim reflects a misperception that has spread across social media and fringe sites, as misinformation online and false claims about vaccines help fuel resistance to vaccination.

Here is an overview of the privacy protections offered by HIPAA and why they are so often misinterpreted.

What is HIPAA?

In 1996, President Bill Clinton enacted HIPAA, a comprehensive health and privacy law that updated and regulated how health insurance was sold and how medical information was personal data were stored as electronic processing took hold.