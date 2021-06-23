What is it that Shahrukh Khan has but Amitabh Bachchan does not

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, who is called the King of Bollywood, is popular all over the world. His films are well-liked. But more than films, he is known for his sense of humour. Be it any interview or event, Shahrukh Khan surprises everyone with his wit. Now even if the question has not been asked about Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, every time Shahrukh silences everyone with his sense of humour.

Shahrukh and Amitabh arrived at Karan Johar’s show

Actually, in the year 2005, Shahrukh Khan reached Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee with Karan. This was the first season of this chat show. Amitabh Bachchan also came along with Shahrukh Khan in this show. In the show, Shahrukh stopped speaking to everyone with his humour. He had come to promote his film ‘Main Hoon Na’. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Black’ was about to be released in those days. During this, Karan Johar played a rapid fire round with both of them.

funny answer of shahrukh

In the show, Shahrukh and Amitabh Bachchan answered every question with impunity. Karan Johar asked Amitabh Bachchan what he has that Shahrukh Khan does not have? To this he replied, ‘My height’. He also said that he does not have the power to think sharp like Shahrukh Khan. After this the question was asked to Shahrukh Khan. Karan Johar told him, what does Shahrukh Khan have that Amitabh Bachchan does not have? So on this he gave a very funny answer. Shahrukh says, ‘Labbi Biwi’. After this Shahrukh also says that I wish he had ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ too.

upcoming movies of shahrukh and amitabh

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero. Actress Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were in the lead role with him in this film. But the film proved to be a flop at the box office. Now he will soon be seen in the film Pathan. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are in the lead role with him in this film. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan is a part of many films, which include films like Jhund, Goodbye, Chehre, Maade and Brahmastra.

