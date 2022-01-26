What is IVR facility? How PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and other post office savings account holders can take advantage of it

The Department of Posts has recently launched its new “Interactive Voice Response (IVR)” facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) account holders. The new feature is available through your mobile phone.

The Indian Post Office has launched a new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service to provide better convenience to the people. Post office account holders can use the new IVR service to perform a variety of services in your accounts. By using this service, information about investments in small savings schemes of the post office can be obtained. For this, you can get information about interest received on investment, ATM card block, issue of new cards and PPF.

What is IVR Facility?

how can use

To take advantage of this facility, one has to call the toll-free number 18002666868. Many benefits are given under this, let’s know how to use it.

If any customer wants any information in ‘Hindi’ language, just press 1.

To know the account balance of all plans, press 5, then dial the account number, followed by hash (#).

To block an ATM card, press 6, followed by the card number, then the account number, and then press 3 followed by the customer ID number.

12 plans feature

The basket of small savings schemes includes 12 schemes including National Savings Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The government resets the interest rate at the beginning of every quarter. However, the government has kept the interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the January-March period.

how much interest is paying

For the current quarter, investors are paying 7.1% interest in Public Provident Fund (PPF), 7.4% in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), 6.8% in National Savings Certificate (NSC) and 7.6% in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.