What Is Kyle Rittenhouse Charged With?

Here are the six charges that Kyle Rittenhaus faces in the trial, numbered as they are in the criminal complaint, which does not list them in order of severity (the most serious being number 3).

There are five crimes; Is a misdemeanor. For each offense, the complaint lists a disturbing factor that may add to the original sentence if convicted.

1 count

First class reckless murder

Under Wisconsin law, this crime is defined as a case of inadvertently causing the death of another person in a situation that completely disregards human life. Plaintiffs are not required to prove intent to kill. (Commonly known as murder counts in other states, the charges are called murder under Wisconsin law.)

Mr Rittenhaus has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man Joseph D. Rosenbaum. This is a basic sentence of up to 60 years in prison for a Class B offense.