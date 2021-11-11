What Is Kyle Rittenhouse Charged With?
Here are the six charges that Kyle Rittenhaus faces in the trial, numbered as they are in the criminal complaint, which does not list them in order of severity (the most serious being number 3).
There are five crimes; Is a misdemeanor. For each offense, the complaint lists a disturbing factor that may add to the original sentence if convicted.
1 count
First class reckless murder
Under Wisconsin law, this crime is defined as a case of inadvertently causing the death of another person in a situation that completely disregards human life. Plaintiffs are not required to prove intent to kill. (Commonly known as murder counts in other states, the charges are called murder under Wisconsin law.)
Mr Rittenhaus has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man Joseph D. Rosenbaum. This is a basic sentence of up to 60 years in prison for a Class B offense.
Counts 2 and 5
First-degree carelessness endangers safety
The law defines this crime as a situation that completely ignores human life.
Mr Rittenhaus is accused of recklessly threatening two people who, according to the criminal complaint, fired shots at him but were not hit: Richard McGinnis And An unknown man Seen in the video of the episode.
The offense is a Class F offense that carries a maximum penalty of up to 12 and a half years in prison, a fine of up to $ 25,000, or both.
3 counts
First class intentional homicide
A crime similar to first-degree murder in other states is defined as the death of another person with the intent to kill that person or someone else, except in certain exceptional circumstances specified in the law.
Mr Rittenhaus faces charges in connection with the shooting deaths Anthony M. Huber. It is a Class A offense punishable by life imprisonment.
4 counts
Attempted first-degree premeditated murder
Attempted first-degree homicide is a Class B offense under Wisconsin law.
Mr Rittenhaus faces charges in connection with the shooting Gaige P. Grosskreutz, Who was killed and wounded. It carries a basic sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
6 counts
Possessing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years of age
Although Wisconsin is an “open-carry” state where it is legal for adults to carry a firearm openly, state law prohibits minors from doing so. Mr Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shooting.
The offense is a Class A misdemeanor that carries up to nine months in prison, a fine of up to $ 10,000, or both.
Stimulant
Use of dangerous weapons
The provision of the Wisconsin law increases the maximum punishment for crimes committed while possessing, using or threatening a dangerous weapon. The criminal complaint appeals to this provision for all five offenses; In each case, Mr. Rittenhaus, if convicted, could add up to five years in prison for that count.
#Kyle #Rittenhouse #Charged
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.