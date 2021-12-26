What is Nasal Vaccine, which can be a ‘game changer’ against corona virus? Coronavirus Crisis in India: Nasal Vaccine could be a “game changer” amid Omicron Cases

Amid fears of a third wave of Kovid-19, PM Modi also announced that from January 3 next year, a vaccination campaign will be started for adolescents between the age of 15 and 18 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Saturday (December 25, 2021) said that the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against Kovid will also start in India soon. This announcement was made by the PM at a time when the cases of Omicron, the newest form of the global pandemic corona virus, have started increasing rapidly in the country. Let’s know about Nasal Vaccine:

What is Nasal Vaccine?: As the name suggests, it is a nasal vaccine, so it is given through the nose instead of a syringe. It is thought to be helpful in producing an immune response at the site of infection within the respiratory tract starting from the nasal airways. This type of vaccine is considered best suited for children, as it prevents both corona infection and transmission.

Who is making such vaccines in India?: Bharat Biotech is developing the BBV154 nasal vaccine for children in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM). The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also conducting trials with the help of New York-based vaccine manufacturer Codagenix for the efficacy of the Intracell CoVI-VAC Covid Vaccine.

What is the opinion of WHO on this?: World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said that nasal vaccine can prove to be a game changer for children. This will help immunize children against the virus. Children across the states had to bear the brunt of the lockdown as outdoor activities shut down amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, officials said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaccine for emergency use for adolescents above 12 years of age with certain conditions. It is the second vaccine to receive regulatory approval for use among children and adolescents under 18 years of age, after Zydus Cadila, the non-needle anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Zycov-D.