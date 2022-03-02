What is Russia’s history with Moldova?



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus A Russia-ally, standing in front of a map on Tuesday, hinted at plans to invade Russia’s breakaway state of Moldova as part of a larger operation in Ukraine.

“In today’s Security Council meeting, Lukashenko has shown what a real attack map looks like,” Belarusian journalist Tadeus Gikjan tweeted on Tuesday. “It shows that Ukraine’s military installations were destroyed by missiles from Belarus, the direction of the attack (everything except Odessa-Transnistria agreed). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors.”

Russian aggression Ukraine last week urged officials, including U.S. Ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon, to express concern that Moldova could also become a target for Russia.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Logsdon said last week from the capital city of Chisinau, “What we are doing here in Moldova is trying to capture the temperature of what people are thinking.” “There are a lot of concerns just geographically.”

Moldova, on the border between Ukraine and Romania, has condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin and even forced 88,000 Ukrainians to flee their country.

Like Ukraine , Moldova is a former Soviet republic. Formerly known as Besarabia, the area was a province of the Russian Empire until after World War I and then became part of greater Romania.

The Soviet Union annexed Besarabia in 1940 and annexed it to the Moldovan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, forming the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. The Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic was one of the 15 republics of the Soviet Union that existed from 1940-1991.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the republic declared independence and became known as Moldova. It became a member of the United Nations in 1992.

“Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, independent Moldova has experienced strong gravitational pulls from Romania and Russia. Will continue to play a big role, “a 2017 Articles from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace .

Lukashenko’s map apparently shows Russia invading Transnistria, an isolated state from Moldova and dominated by Russian loyalists. Internationally, Transnistria is recognized as part of Moldova.

Russian troops have been stationed in Transnistria, working as peacekeepers since the area was separated from Moldova in 1992. The narrow part of the land, where about 400,000 people live, Was headlined in 2014 When Russia invaded Crimea. Transnistria officials and staff requested that the region be annexed by Russia, but Russia said it was not in their interests.

Lukashenko’s war map has also raised concerns that Belarus will join Russia in invading Ukraine. Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday claimed that Belarus had sent troops to Ukraine, but the Belarussian president – who calls himself Europe’s “last dictator” – denied the report.