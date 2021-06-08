What is Ryan Ferguson doing now in 2021?- The Exonerated Television Host is a Huge Advocate Against Wrongful Convictions



Ryan Ferguson is an American man who spent almost a decade in jail for the 2001 homicide of Kent Heitholt. Kent’s homicide remained unsolved for 2 years after he was discovered overwhelmed and strangled in the parking zone of the Columbia Day by day Tribune, the place he labored as an editor.

A break in the case occurred when Ferguson’s good friend, Charles Erikson, informed police that he believed he and Ryan have been someway concerned in the homicide. Charles was excessive and intoxicated that night time, and couldn’t keep in mind something that occurred, however by way of his testimony, the prosecution satisfied the court docket to condemn Ryan to 40 years in jail for Kent’s homicide.

Ten years after his conviction, the Western District of the Missouri Courtroom of Appeals vacated Ryan’s sentence. Ryan is a licensed private coach and an advocate in opposition to false convictions.

Ryan’s mission is to assist wrongfully convicted folks get out of jail

Instantly after his launch, Ryan acknowledged that it ‘takes a military’ to get a individual out of jail. A positively beaming Ferguson waved at droves of supporters throughout a press convention held after he ditched his jail apparel for a sweater and shirt.

Ryan’s conviction caught the eye of advocacy teams quickly after it was handed down – such was the bizarre nature of his trial. Kathleen Zellner took up the case professional bono, and steadily, she helped expose the large loopholes in the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution had didn’t disclose essential data to the unique protection group – data that the protection may have used to show Ferguson’s innocence. The prosecution’s key witnesses – a supervisor on the constructing, and Erickson – recanted the testimonies they’d made underneath oath.

Janitor Shawna Ornt testified that the prosecution tried to coerce her into stating that she noticed Ferguson on the parking zone on the night time of the homicide. On the trial, the prosecution refused to ask her to establish Ferguson as a result of they knew that her reply would destroy their case, Shawna added. The court docket discovered there to be sufficient proof to put aside the conviction.

“This is not an anomaly,” Ryan informed the viewers following his launch. ‘I believe that now we have to take a look at different instances and remember that this is a part of our justice system and there are extra harmless folks in jail. So preserve your eyes open and assist them as properly.”

Ryan began his advocacy by letting media retailers inform his story. His father, Invoice Ferguson, started placing collectively the documentary Dream/Killer throughout Ryan’s trial and appeals. The documentary was launched on the Tribeca Movie Pageant in 2015 and later appeared on Netflix. In 2016, Ryan hosted MTV’s Unlocking the Fact, a sequence about wrongfully convicted prisoners.

“It’s a must to do every part to make your self stronger, quicker, and smarter to outlive,” Ryan’s father informed Ryan after his arrest. His phrases impressed Ryan’s ebook, ‘Stronger, Quicker, Smarter’, about overcome life’s trials. Ryan took up weightlifting in jail and after his launch, grew to become a licensed private coach.

Ryan began courting meteorologist Brigit Mahoney after breaking apart with longtime girlfriend Myka Cain

Myka Cain couldn’t cover her pleasure after the court docket launched Ryan. She’d been closely concerned in getting him out of jail, however at first, Ryan’s pals have been skeptical of her intentions. Cain realized of Ryan’s case in the summer season of 2012 after watching a information present detailing Ferguson’s wrongful conviction.

The couple began speaking after Cain despatched Ryan a birthday card. Ryan later allowed Cain to go to him on the Jefferson Metropolis Correctional Middle. Ferguson’s shut good friend, Hamrah, informed The Day by day Mail that she discovered it odd that Ryan had agreed to a jail go to from a individual he’d by no means met. Hamrah – and most of Ryan’s pals – feared that Myka had unhealthy intentions. Hamrah stated:

“Myka sought him out like a lot of individuals. Anyone who corresponds and develops a relationship with somebody that they haven’t spent any actual time with, I imply, I used to be trying to find the loopy in her. Like ready for the ‘Ah, that’s it. That’s why she’s there.’ But it surely by no means occurred.”

“She came visiting him and proper after he immediately knew there was extra to it.” Finally, Ferguson’s family and friends realized to belief Myka. Invoice Ferguson was the face of Ryan’s push for exoneration, whereas Cain labored in the shadows, as a fierce foot soldier, averting anybody who dared doubt Ryan’s innocence.

Ryan and Cain appeared arm in arm for a whereas after Ryan’s launch, however they’re not collectively, and the rationale for his or her break stays unclear. Ferguson is at present courting FOX 2’s meteorologist Brigit Mahoney. Brigit enjoys posting occasional photographs of the pair on Instagram. In mid-December 2020, she posted a picture of the pair kissing at sundown whereas out at sea.

Ryan has vowed to battle for the discharge of the good friend who helped ship him to jail

Ryan’s ten-year jail ordeal ended fairly properly: A federal court docket granted him $11 million as compensation for the wrongful conviction, he landed a profitable ebook deal and have become the host of an MTV present, and is residing a full life surrounded by family members. His good friend, Charles Erickson, isn’t as fortunate, nonetheless.

Authorities provided Charles Erikson a 25-year plea deal in trade for his testimony in opposition to Ryan. After his exoneration, Ryan vowed to battle for Charles’ launch. “I do know that he [Charles] was used and manipulated and I sort of really feel sorry for the man,” Ryan stated. “He wants assist, he wants assist, he doesn’t belong in jail.”

A Pike County Circuit Courtroom denied Charles’ first petition to get out of jail, stating that he ‘freely, knowingly, and voluntarily’ pleaded responsible to the crimes. His attorneys filed an attraction in June 2020, claiming that Ryan is harmless and that he didn’t make a voluntary plea as a result of police withheld and fabricated proof.

“This petition was a very very long time coming,” Charles’ legal professional, Landon Magnusson, informed ABC. “We’re very excited to have one other probability at acquiring justice for Charles Erickson after sixteen years in jail as an harmless man.”

The Ferguson household has provided a $10,000 reward for suggestions which will assist resolve the case.