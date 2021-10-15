What is Street Swabhiman Yojana? Online Registration Last Date Apply In Hindi

What is Street Swabhiman Yojana? Online Registration Last Date Apply In Hindi :

Stree Swabhiman Yojana (Women Self-Respect Scheme): The main purpose of “Stree Swabhiman Yojana” (Women Self-Respect Scheme) is to make women self-reliant in earning livelihood to provide self-respect life to society. . It is an initiative taken by CSC SPV of Government of India in the field of Women Sanitation under the brand name “Stree Swabhiman” to produce and provide sanitary napkins at affordable prices especially to rural and tribal women of India. Stree Swabhiman Yojana Kya Hai is managed by the Central Government Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Common Service Center (CSC), e-Governance Services India Limited.

Stree Swabhiman Yojana Kya Hai Purpose of Stree Swabhiman Yojana

The project has an awareness generation component related to “menstrual hygiene” and aims to increase the use of sanitary napkins among rural girls in schools and colleges by providing napkins in schools. This project will run continuously and this has been started to address the solution of various issues of rural areas.

Stree Swabhiman Unit Establishment Eligibility:

Stree Swabhiman Unit Any financially capable businessman can start this project by investing the installation cost.

Benefit of the donor: If a businesswoman wants to contribute to the Swabhiman project, she can. Jan Seva Kendra Academy (Common Service Center Academy) has obtained certificate under section 12AA and 80G from Income Tax Department (Income Tax Department) for this purpose.

Any donation/contribution by any individual {Individual/HUF/Company/Firm/AOP/BOI/LLP}, Gross taxable income {as per provision of Income Tax Act} are eligible for deduction under section 80G.

Donations are accepted online through banking channel

Donor identification is mandatory

Contribution / Donation can be made through Cheque / DD / NEFT / RTGS in favor of “CSC Academy” payable at New Delhi. Also bank details with transaction number [email protected] Can be sent but should be sent. Central Government has made the troubled / remitted money free of cost through NEFT / RTGS in Budget 2019.

Online receipt is generated on successful transaction and can be used for claim under section 80G of Income Tax Act.

Stree Swabhiman Yojana Kya Hai Overview of Stree Swabhiman Yojana:

Common Service Center or Jan Seva Kendra (CSC) has more than 35000 women entrepreneurs who provide various G2C and B2C services to citizens especially in rural India. These Common Service Centers provide digital inclusion and support in the implementation of various government initiatives such as digital literacy, financial inclusion, skill development etc. Common Service Centers have proven self-sustainable rural enterprise providing livelihood (employment) to the local populist Common Service Centers. Venture into a new social initiative “Stree-Swabhiman” where sanitary napkin manufacturing units are being set up to promote female health and hygiene.

Stree-Swabhiman Seva will provide employment to 08-10 other women. Jan Seva Kendras (Common Service Centers – CSCs) can help encourage their women entrepreneurs to not only provide sanitary pads at their centers but also to encourage the use of this social prohibition and sanitary pads to educate the women of their society. has been It will provide unit/s for manufacturing bio-degradable, eco-friendly sanitary pads in our units.

Stree Swabhiman Yojana Kya Hai Brief about the project:

The project focuses on training and setting up sanitary napkin units to promote menstrual hygiene to women and girls and support village level entrepreneurs and Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Intervention proposes to create an ongoing livelihood option for 35000 women, who will be involved in the manufacturing process by developing their entrepreneurship ventures in their Common Service Centre.

The product (sanitary napkins) will be sold by Local Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) under the local brand, name and marketing.

The project has an awareness generation component related to “Menstrual Hygiene” and aims to increase the use of sanitary napkins among rural girls in schools and colleges by providing napkins in schools.

Stree-Swabhiman Seva will provide employment to 08-10 other women. Jan Seva Kendras (Common Service Centers – CSCs) can help encourage their women entrepreneurs to not only provide sanitary pads at their centers but also to encourage the use of this social prohibition and sanitary pads to educate the women of their society. has been It will provide unit/s for manufacturing bio-degradable, eco-friendly sanitary pads in our units.

Stree Swabhiman Yojana Kya Hai – Online Registration Last Date Project Start:

Stree Swabhiman Project is conceptualized for rural and semi-urban women to become self-reliant and progress towards a healthy eco-friendly lifestyle. CSC initiatives like Mini Manufacturing Unit for Sanitary Napkin Units have been very well received among many Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

In the matter of hygiene and sanitation, girl students have to face great challenges. Many schools have insufficient numbers of toilets (latrines or toilets), which are often poorly designed and maintained. For girls or girls who are menstruating, these problems stem from the inability to afford compound disturbances such as sanitary towels as well as the cultural taboos surrounding menstruation. As a result, many girls miss an average of four days in school each month, which is more than a month in a year, meaning they fall behind in class and sometimes, even school. come out completely. This is an additional challenge to the already existing problems that lead to high drop-out rates of girl students in primary and secondary schools.

CSC SPV proposes to raise funds for providing sanitary pads to girl students in rural areas of the country. Village level entrepreneurs will distribute sanitary napkin pads to around 1,000 girls in primary and secondary schools in their village, including girls from class 7th to 12th, under the Stree Swabhiman project. These women village level entrepreneurs conduct training and question-answer sessions in primary and secondary schools to provide girls a platform to discuss related issues with female teachers and other medical staff.

The CSC SPV will provide, install and test the machines and train their village level entrepreneurs and their/their team members.

The following are the salient features of the Common Service Center facility for manufacturing sanitary napkins:

It is an easy set-up and easy to maintain manual process production line and its modular manufacturing unit.

Custom built infrastructure and equipment that ensure timely completion of the entire production process.

260 mm fans can be produced in sterile sanitary napkins and 1500 – 2000 napkins in a day

Generates livelihood (employment) (07 – 10 per manufacturing unit) and provides opportunities for livelihood development. indirectly form self-dependent (self-dependent) communities.

20% of the manufacturing process requires electricity as follows.

Model for Village Level Entrepreneurs A social hub for their villages:

Village level entrepreneurs will provide sanitary pads free of cost to the school girls (adolescents) of their village and town.

Girls/Girls can also avail from Common Service Centers of their respective villages.

CSC will provide ₹ 500/- per annum to its village level entrepreneurs. (subject to availability of donations)

The same will be verified by the Principal of that school.

The Principal of the school will provide written confirmation about the distribution and the number of beneficiaries.

To register online for Stree Swabhiman Yojana Common Service Center Website Click Login.