What is Susan Tully doing in 2021? The former EastEnders’ star is now a celebrated director



Many bear in mind Susan Tully because the 17-year-old Michelle Fowler who joined EastEnders in 1985. Susan made her on-screen debut in 1979 in the tv sequence Why Can’t I Go Dwelling? Two years later, she landed the position of Suzanne Ross in Grange Hill, a half she performed till 1984.

Michelle Fowler, a controversial teenager with a mane of brunette waves, obtained pregnant following an affair she had with Grant Mitchell. She left Albert Sq. in 1995 to chase sunsets in Alabama, USA, after discovering out she was pregnant together with her greatest buddy’s ex-husband.

Susan Tully grew to become a profitable director after retiring as an actor

Susan Tully’s final performing credit score got here in the 1998 comedy movie Up ‘n’ Below. After that, she returned to EastEnders, not as Michelle Fowler, however as one of many administrators behind the digicam. Tully directed 12 episodes which aired from late 1998 to early 1999.

Tully went on to have a profitable profession as a director, lending her skills to reveals comparable to London’s Burning, Black Cab, Silent Witness, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Pet Love. She has over 30 credit as a director.

Her most up-to-date present, Too Shut, aired in April 2021 on ITV. The sequence is based mostly on a e-book by Clara Salaman with the identical identify, although she printed it beneath her pseudonym, Natalie Daniels.

Clara is well-known for publishing tales with darkish storylines and powerful feminine leads, and Too Shut is no totally different. The sequence explores the connection between psychiatrist Dr. Emma Robertson and affected person Connie Mortensen. Connie stands accused of killing two youngsters by driving a automobile off a bridge, however she claims to not bear in mind something.

Dr. Emma is an knowledgeable at dealing with such instances, however there is one thing about Connie that pulls her nearer, a lot nearer than her occupation permits. Susan Tully and the workforce of producers confronted quite a few challenges filming in the course of the pandemic, however they pulled by way of and got here up with a fascinating three-part sequence. Clara Salaman advised Coronary heart that there have been advantages to utilizing a restricted crew:

“Usually there are many folks in the room throughout filming. And a lot of Too Shut is very intimate. With simply Emily and Denise, for instance, in the room it grew to become very non-public and labored properly.”

It is extremely unlikely that Susan Tully will return to EastEnders

Susan Tully endeared herself to followers throughout her time on EastEnders, a lot of whom have been unhappy to see her depart the long-running sequence.

A glimmer of hope for her return emerged after Mark Fowler Jr., her son’s character, appeared in Albert Sq.. Followers opined that his mother, Susan taking part in Michelle Fowler, would observe shut behind.

Sadly, although Michelle Fowler returned, the actor who popularized her character didn’t. Susan turned down gives to return, forcing the showrunners handy the half to a different actor. With Susan’s blessing, Jenna Russell took up Michelle’s position. It is, subsequently, unlikely that Susan Tully will return to EastEnders – at the very least not in an performing capability.