What is the demand of farmers related to MSP and why has become a weak pulse for the government, understand

At present, the government gives MSP on only 23 crops. The issue of MSP is such that even among agricultural experts and economists, consensus has not been easily formed.

The government may have announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws, but the farmers are not ready to go back home. The farmers are now completely adamant about the MSP, and this demand of the farmers seems to be becoming a noose for the government in a way.

The central government felt that the farmers’ movement would end when it announced the withdrawal of all three controversial agricultural laws, but it did not happen. The agitating farmers say that this was just one demand, but the government has to take a decision on many more demands. Out of which MSP is an issue. Farmers say that the government should implement MSP legally. Farmers also know that if this demand is not met now, it will be difficult to create such a big movement again.

What is MSP- MSP on any crop acts as a guarantee for the farmers. This means that the farmer’s crop will not be sold at less than the purchase price fixed by the government. If the rate is less in the market, then the government will buy that grain itself. However, only very few farmers of the country get its benefit.

complex demand This demand of farmers has been considered quite complex. At present, the government gives MSP on only 23 crops. The issue of MSP is such that even among agricultural experts and economists, consensus has not been easily formed. While some believe that only small farmers will be able to get the benefit of the produce by making a law on MSP, there is a large section who do not believe so.

Government’s weak pulse- It is not so easy for the government to make a law on MSP, but farmers have a big role in the assembly elections of five states. Especially in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Including these three states, farmers are in a decisive role in 314 seats. According to a report, farmers exercise their influence in 210 seats in UP itself. This is the biggest weakness of the government.

The government is considering this election as its preparation for 2024 as well, especially in UP. Many times along with Amit Shah and BJP leaders are also seen seeking support from the public to strengthen BJP in UP in the name of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In some surveys also, it is being said that BJP is going to suffer in UP.

In such a situation, BJP cannot take the risk of angering the farmers. This is the reason that the decision to withdraw agricultural laws is being linked to this election, but the issue of MSP is such in which the Modi government cannot take direct decisions, and if the solution is not found, then the farmers’ movement will continue, which There may be an obstacle in the way of BJP in returning the government.