What is the history of suspension of MPs, when there was a ruckus for the first time; When Vajpayee appointed the majority party to run the house

The history of uproar and suspension of MPs during Parliament session is old. Many rules have been made for the smooth running of the house.

Report- Chakshu Roy: The winter session of Parliament has started from Monday. On the very first day itself, there was a fierce ruckus between the opposition and the ruling party on the bill for the withdrawal of agricultural laws. There was still a dispute going on over agricultural laws that 12 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha. The reason given was that these MPs created a ruckus on the last day of the last session.

The opposition united over the suspension of the MPs and strongly criticized the action. According to the information, the opposition can sit together on Tuesday and make further strategy. The history of suspension of MPs and uproar is years old. Many rules have been made for the smooth running of the house.

Powers of Presiding Officers- MPs are required to follow certain rules of parliamentary etiquette. For example, the rule book of the Lok Sabha specifies that MPs are not to obstruct the speech of others, to maintain peace and not to obstruct the proceedings by commenting or making remarks during the debate. These rules were introduced in 1989 due to new forms of protest. Members should not raise slogans, show placards, tear documents in protest and play cassettes or tape recorders in the House. Similar rules exist in Rajya Sabha as well. In order to conduct the proceedings smoothly, the rule book also gives some equal powers to the Presiding Officers of both the Houses.

The Presiding Officer of each House can direct an MP to withdraw from the Legislative Chamber for bad conduct. After this the MP has to remain absent from the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day. Usually, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs moves a motion to suspend the MP from the service of the House. The suspension may last till the end of the session.

Another rule added in 2001In 2001, an additional power was given to the Speaker by amending the rules of the Lok Sabha. A new rule, 374A, empowers the Speaker to automatically suspend an MP for a maximum period of five days for disrupting the business of the House. In 2015, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan used this rule to suspend 25 Congress MPs.

History of uproar and suspension The first incident happened in 1963. Some Lok Sabha MPs first interrupted President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s speech and then walked out when he was delivering a joint speech to both the Houses. The Lok Sabha ended by reprimanding these MPs. In 1989, 63 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha over the discussion of the Thakar Commission report. Recently in 2010, 7 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for snatching the Women’s Reservation Bill from the minister. After that, many such cases have been coming in every session.

What happened on Monday- Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi sought the House’s approval to suspend 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, including six from Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena and one each from CPI and CPI-M for the rest of the session. The reason for his suspension was “unprecedented acts of his misconduct, contempt, uncontrolled and violent behavior and intentional attacks on security personnel” on the last day of the monsoon session.

uproar over agricultural lawsThe 2020 session has also seen continuous uproar in the Parliament since the passage of agricultural laws. When the Bill came up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs demanded its inquiry by a select committee. Amidst the sloganeering, the MPs threw papers at the Deputy Speaker Harivansh. This led to the suspension of six opposition MPs.

Monsoon Session- In this year’s monsoon session, opposition parties were demanding discussion on the issues of Pegasus hacking and agricultural laws. In the midst of this uproar, when Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was giving a statement on Pegasus in the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen snatched papers from him. This was followed by a heated argument between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sen, who alleged that the minister threatened and verbally abused him. Rajya Sabha suspends Sen for the rest of the monsoon session.

During the entire session there was uproar in both the houses. On the last day this commotion also turned into a scuffle. Opposition MPs accused the security staff of manhandling them and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal in turn accused the opposition MPs of attacking the security staff. The session then ended two days before the scheduled time.

How difficult is the problem to solve? It is not easy for the presiding officer to deal with such matters. He has been seen embroiled in such matters many times. In several conferences, they have deliberated on ways to resolve the issue. Former President KR Narayanan, who also presided over the Rajya Sabha from 1992-97, has said about it- “In most cases, the commotion in the House stems from a sense of despair felt by the members due to lack of opportunities to express themselves. Are generated. What is more difficult to deal with is deliberate disturbances for planned parliamentary campaigning or for political purposes.”

What Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said- In 2001, former Prime Minister Late. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that the majority party is responsible for running the House and it should take other parties into confidence. He said the opposition should play a constructive role in Parliament and should be allowed to express its views and express itself in a respectful manner.

What did Sonia Gandhi say- Sonia Gandhi, the then Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, insisted that debate was central to democracy, and therefore there should be more debate and less disruption. He had also sought the support of the presiding officers to help the opposition in raising issues that are uncomfortable to the government.