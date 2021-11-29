What is the loss to the government by fulfilling the demand for legal guarantee of MSP? know the whole thing

After Prime Minister Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the central government will introduce a bill to repeal all three laws on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. However, the farmers who have been protesting on the Delhi border for more than a year have made it clear that the farmers will withdraw their protest only after the withdrawal of the three laws and the legal guarantee on the MSP. There is increasing pressure on the Modi government to provide legal guarantee to the MSP of crops. Let us know why the legal guarantee of MSP is being demanded and what is the loss to the government by fulfilling it? Also what are the financial and other implications of this?

Why are farmer organizations asking for a legal guarantee for MSP?

The Center currently gives MSP to 23 crops. These include 7 cereals (paddy, wheat, maize, bajra, jowar, ragi and barley), 5 pulses (gram, tur, moong, urad and masoor), 7 oilseeds (mustard, groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame). Apart from this it also includes 4 commercial crops (sugarcane, cotton, copra and raw jute). MSP technically ensures a minimum return of 50% of the total cost of cultivation. However, this is largely on paper. For most of the crops grown in most parts of India, the prices that farmers get, especially at the time of harvest, are much lower than the officially announced MSP. Since there is no statutory guarantee on MSP, farmers cannot ask for it as a right. That’s why farmers’ organizations want the Modi government to make a law making MSP mandatory instead of just the nominal price.

How can the right of MSP be enforced?

There are basically three ways to do this. First asking private traders to compulsorily pay MSP. However, it is already applicable for sugarcane. Sugar mills have to pay a fair and remunerative price to the cane farmers as per the price suggested by the central government and some state governments. The Sugarcane (Control) Order 1966 issued under the Essential Commodities Act mandates the cane to pay the legally guaranteed price within 14 days of purchase. According to data for the 2020-21 sugar year (October-September), sugar mills crushed about 298 million tonnes of sugarcane which was close to three-fourths of the country’s total estimated production of 399 million tonnes.

The second is government procurement at MSP through government agencies like Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). According to the data, about 50% of India’s rice production last year was bought at MSP, while for wheat the figure was 40% and cotton over 25%.

Generally, MSP has been effective in only four crops – sugarcane, paddy, wheat and cotton. However, partly it has been very weak in five crops gram, mustard, groundnut, tur and moong and remaining 14 notified crops. No MSP is given by the government for livestock and horticultural products be it milk, eggs, onions, potatoes or apples. Barring forestry and fishing, the 23 crops on which MSP is given contribute hardly a third of India’s agricultural output.

The third means for guaranteeing MSP is the price depreciation payment. Under this, the government neither makes direct purchases nor compels private houses to pay MSP. Instead it allows farmers to make all sales at current market prices. Farmers are paid only the difference between the MSP fixed by the government and the average market price for the crop during the harvesting season.

