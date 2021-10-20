What is the Metaverse, which Facebook sees as the future of the Internet? Consider Is Facebook going to rebrand itself as Mark Zuckerberg company focuses on Metaverse – What is Metaverse, which Facebook sees as the future of the Internet? understand

American social media platform Facebook (Facebook Inc.) may rebrand itself in the coming times. He can even change his name in this sequence, which can be announced soon by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg is planning to speak at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28 about the change in the company’s name, reports “theverge.com”. Facebook is said to be building this entire plan to emphasize the metaverse (a new online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces).

On Sunday, FB announced that it plans to recruit 10,000 people to the European Union (EU) over the next five years to create a virtual world. The company had earlier pledged US$50 million in September to build the Metaverse, where companies such as Roblox Corp and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games are among the first.

What is Metaverse?: The term is believed to have been coined by Neil Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash. He referred to it as a virtual world, where people interact with each other using their avatars. It is being seen as the next step in the development of the Internet, which includes creating new infrastructure and real-time 3D worlds. So, would people go for a cyborg lunch or dinner instead of the usual one? Well, Facebook is trying to make this a reality.

Is it really a new concept?: No. At least not for gaming enthusiasts. Fortnite and Ready Player One are examples of products that take the player into a virtual world. The way Facebook envisions it, meetings can be conducted using VR (virtual reality) headsets in your chosen avatar and background setting. A glimpse of such technology has been seen in films etc.

An alternate world A metaverse can be divided into two parts. One of them involved building a blockchain-based metaverse using NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Some examples are Decentraland and The Sandbox, which allow people to buy virtual parcels of land and create their own environments. There is another simple, virtual world where people can meet and greet each other. Facebook is working towards making this version.