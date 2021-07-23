What is the Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt Me?

Roblox Adopt Me has a brand new egg coming to the game known as the Mythic Egg.The announcement of the Mythic Egg came as a bit of a surprise to Roblox Adopt Me players. The Ocean Egg has been all the rage for a little while, and many players still haven’t gotten what they are looking for out of it. Well, the Ocean Egg is soon to be replaced with the Mythic Egg. The surprise was announced on July 16th, 2021 and almost immediately, a countdown banner was put in the game.Roblox Adopt Me Mythic Egg Image via Roblox CorporationThere is a catch to the banner in Roblox Adopt Me. The countdown is all question marks. There are no actual numbers counting down as of yet and no one knows when there will be.When the countdown starts, and when it will end, is unknown. Whenever it does, though, a new Mythic Egg will arrive in Roblox Adopt Me with brand new animals to collect as pets. BREAKING NEWS: Mythic Egg countdown has appeared in Adopt Me! 🥚🐲 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/ZGioDXBcJ3— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) July 16, 2021Like the Ocean Egg it is replacing, the Mythic Egg will be added to the gumball machine at the nursery. Get your Ocean Eggs now before the Mythic Egg completely takes over.What kind of creatures, animals, or pets are coming with the Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt Me are also still a mystery. The Mythic Egg title should give a couple of clues, however.This is all speculation and has not yet been confirmed, but there are a variety of mythical creatures that would fit well in Roblox Adopt Me. The possibilities are truly endless.we love a countdown to the countdown 😌✨ who’s excited for the next egg?? 😍 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/QaYk5OM18I— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) July 17, 2021Alternative unicorn styles can be added to the game. There could be cryptid-like creatures such as a Sasquatch or Mothman. Players could even get their hands on another style of dragon.The only confirmed creature to be found in the Mythic Egg of Roblox Adopt Me is the Phoenix. The Phoenix was shown in the announcements for the Mythic Egg, leaving fans eager to learn what other pets will be available. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply