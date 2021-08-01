What Is The Secret Of Ranveer Singh Dressing Sense – Why does actor Ranveer Singh wear different clothes? The actor himself told the reason

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is popular among fans for his tremendous role in films. Apart from this, Ranveer is also in the headlines for his style and especially clothes. In every new photo of her, there is a new kind of strange dress. Sometimes they put such spectacles on it that the onlookers keep seeing. Sometimes she is also trolled for her dresses. This question definitely comes in the mind of every other fan that why they wear such dresses. Once Ranveer himself had answered this question.

Actually, on Father’s Day 2019, Ranveer Singh shared a photo on his social media. This photo was of his father. His father’s name is Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The thing to see in the photo shared by the actor of his father was that his father also wore an Atrangi jacket. His hair was also not set and was stylish like Ranveer. In the caption of this photo, Ranveer wrote, ‘Now you must have understood… Happy Beast, Happy Father’s Day, I love you Papa. With this post, Ranveer had told his father the reason for his dressing sense in gestures.

Similarly, during a conversation in Anupama Chopra’s channel Film Companion, Ranveer Singh had told why he shares photos in different ways in different clothes. The actor had told that people in this world suffer from different types of stress. They do not get a chance to see happiness in life. Nor can they find a moment in the day when they laugh out loud. Seeing this, they share such photos of themselves on social media that maybe seeing their photo brings laughter on someone’s face.

Whatever the reason Ranveer wants to explain his unusual style, one thing is certain that he does not care at all what people will say about his style. How will people talk about him? Once in a conversation, Deepika Padukone had also said that she has to tolerate Ranveer’s dressing sense.

In another show, Deepika Padukone had said that when Ranveer meets his parents, his dress code is plain white shirt and blue jeans. The actress said, ‘When they meet my parents, they have to wear this look. If there is a special family event, there are Padukone family-friendly outfits like black pants, blue jeans, white shirt and round neck t-shirt.