What is this relationship called Mohsin Khan: Actor Mohsin Khan will leave this relationship after 5 years

The popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’, which has been running for almost 12 years, will soon undergo a major change, after which a leading TV actor will bid farewell to the show.

The actor has been a part of the show for the last five and a half years and is loved by fans. We are talking about actor Mohsin Khan, who is playing the role of Karthik in the show.



Mohsin Khan is leaving the show because of this

According to a report in our colleague ETimes, Mohsin Khan is now considering quitting this relationship. A source close to the show said, “The show is going to take a leap to the next generation and that is why Mohsin is considering leaving the show. He doesn’t want to play the old character in the show. So Mohsin has decided to take a break. Along with TV, he now wants to work in OTT and movies.



Tremendous turn in the show, the plan will be to get out of Mohsin

The source further said that the decision was taken after Mohsin Khan spoke comfortably to the production house. He considers producer Rajan Shahi as his guide. Rajan Shahi also likes Mohsin Khan very much. The source further said that ‘Yeh Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’ will take a drastic turn in the future, Mohsin Khan will also play an important role. Only then will Mohsin Khan plan to quit the show.

This relationship is called what started in 2009.

We will tell you that ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’ was aired in 2009. The story of the show started with morals and characters and these characters were played by Karan Mehra and Hina Khan. This was followed by several leaps in the show, followed by the introduction of different characters and actors. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai, actress Shivangi Joshi is opposite Mohsin Khan.

