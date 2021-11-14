What Is Tromethamine, or Tris? It Helps Stabilize Covid Vaccines

When the Food and Drug Administration last month authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11, the agency reported that the pediatric version would be slightly different from the vaccine for adults: one-third the size, a different buffer for added stability.

The news sparked a wave of misinformation on social media about the new ingredient: Tris or Tromethamine.

The Components, however, Safety is a time-tested track record. It is “a buffer commonly used in a variety of other FDA-approved vaccines and other biology, including products for use in children,” the agency said in announcing authorization for Pfizer’s pediatric dose.

Such buffers “help maintain the pH of the vaccine (a measure of how acidic or alkaline the solution is) and stability,” according to the FDA, which says the new formulation gives vaccine suppliers greater flexibility in storage.