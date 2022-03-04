What is Zaporizhzhya, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant?



Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has six reactors and supplies a quarter of the country’s electricity, is the largest facility of its kind in Europe and one of the largest on the planet.

Russian forces stormed the plant early Friday, local time, according to Ukrainian authorities, who warned that the solution in 1986 could be 10 times larger than in Chernobyl.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station, but authorities said radiation levels appeared to be normal, “necessary” equipment was not affected and crews were resolving the damage.

The plant is located in the town of Enerhoda, near the river Dnipropetrovsk in southern Ukraine. It is responsible for one of Ukraine’s four active nuclear facilities and six of the country’s 15 reactors.

Zaporizhzhya’s reactor was commissioned between 1984 and 1995, according to its website. Construction of the first reactor began on April 1, 1980. The fifth was completed in 1989.

Officials added a sixth in 1995 after lifting the moratorium on further nuclear development.

It is operated by NNEGC Energoatom of Ukraine.

Power-Technology, according to an energy trade publication, chose the site because the surrounding land was unsuitable for agriculture and because of the site’s distance from other countries. The site also has an underground cost-fuel storage facility.

In 2014, according to Reuters, an apparent short circuit at the facility caused some security concerns.

Local officials and the French nuclear safety watchdog IRSN later said they did not find any unusual radiation or danger to the public.

The plant has an automated radiation monitoring system that posts real-time results on its website. The monitor was renovated in February 2021.