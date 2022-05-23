What it takes to be wealthy in 12 cities





(NEXSTAR) – Responding to a survey, 1,200 Individuals defined how a lot cash they’d want to have in order to really feel “wealthy.” The reply, it turned out, diverse fairly a bit relying on the place they lived.

The survey, carried out by Logica Analysis for a Charles Schwab report, focused individuals ages 21 to 75 in 12 areas of america, from Chicago to Houston to San Francisco. Amongst different questions on private funds, individuals had been requested what internet value it takes to be thought of “wealthy” in 2022.

Right here’s how individuals responded in every metropolis, in accordance to the Fashionable Wealth Survey:

(*12*)Atlanta: $2.5 million (*12*)Boston: $2.7 million (*12*)Chicago: $2.5 million (*12*)Dallas: $2.6 million (*12*)Denver: $2.3 million (*12*)Houston: $2.6 million (*12*)New York Metropolis: $3.4 million (*12*)Phoenix: $2.7 million (*12*)San Francisco: $5.1 million (*12*)Seattle: $3.2 million (*12*)Southern California (masking Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego): $3.9 million (*12*)Washington, D.C.: $3.3 million

An individual’s internet value consists of the worth of every little thing they personal added up (like automobiles, houses, and financial savings), minus any debt they’ve (like a mortgage or scholar loans).

For some perspective, the common internet value of an American family was $748,800 in 2019, in accordance to the Federal Reserve. However the common is pushed up by a smaller variety of very wealthy individuals towards the highest of the spectrum. The median internet value, which provides a extra correct image of a typical American family, is much decrease at $121,700.

With that in thoughts, the overwhelming majority of us are fairly far off from being wherever close to what the survey respondents mentioned constitutes “wealthy” (particularly these in San Francisco!). However cash isn’t the one factor that mattered to the individuals who participated in the wealth survey; about 60% of respondents mentioned they’d take a pay minimize to work for a corporation that mirrored their values.