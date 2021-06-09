What? Kangana Ranaut didn’t have enough money to pay last year’s tax! Here’s why





Kangana Ranaut has been one of many highest tax paying actresses. Whereas she has claimed to be the very best paid actress as properly, Kangana has usually spoken in regards to the tax she pays yearly. However this yr, she has not been in a position to pay half of the tax charged. Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she falls beneath the very best tax slab however she has not been in a position to pay half of her tax quantity. Blame it on the lockdown and no work. Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Aditya Narayan and extra – 7 controversial celebs we would like on Salman Khan’s present this yr

On Insta tales, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Although I come beneath highest tax slab pay virtually 45 % of my revenue as tax, though I’m the very best tax paying actress however due to no work haven’t paid half of my last yr’s tax but, first time in my life.” She then additional wrote that since she is late in paying her tax quantity, authorities is charging her curiosity. The actress is ok with it although. She wrote, “I’m late in paying tax however the authorities is charging me curiosity on that pending tax money, nonetheless I welcome this transfer.” Ultimately, Kangana wrote, “Time might be powerful for us individually however collectively we’re harder than the time.” The Coronavirus-led lockdown has led to delays in movie’s shoots, in addition to, with theatres being shut, no movie has had a theatrical launch. Kangana’s movies have been affected as properly. Additionally Learn – WTF Wednesday: Expensive Kangana Ranaut, please cease now, your impudence is killing another person’s happiness

On the work entrance, Kangana Ranaut has her big-budget, multi-lingual biopic Thalaivi within the pipeline. She performs the titular position of J Jayalalithaa within the movie. The trailer and teaser of the movie left everybody impressed. Other than that, Kangana has movies like Dhakaad and Tejas in her kitty. Lately, she additionally introduced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. We should say, she is without doubt one of the busy bees of Bollywood. Additionally Learn – Trending leisure photograph gallery: Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aryan and different celeb photos of the day

