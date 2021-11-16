What La Niña Means for California’s Drought

For California, the arrival of winter is the beginning of our rainy season, to say the least.

California receives most of its annual rainfall between December and March, no matter how much it rains. And given the severity of the ongoing drought in our state, how much rain we get this winter may not matter much.

A recent approach by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests that the future of water may change this winter in the northern and southern parts of the state, as you may already be familiar with: La Nina.

Like its meteorological cousin El Nino, La Nina is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean but can affect the entire world. La Nina is generally dry, hot, and humid in the southern half of the United States.