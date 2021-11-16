What La Niña Means for California’s Drought
For California, the arrival of winter is the beginning of our rainy season, to say the least.
California receives most of its annual rainfall between December and March, no matter how much it rains. And given the severity of the ongoing drought in our state, how much rain we get this winter may not matter much.
A recent approach by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests that the future of water may change this winter in the northern and southern parts of the state, as you may already be familiar with: La Nina.
Like its meteorological cousin El Nino, La Nina is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean but can affect the entire world. La Nina is generally dry, hot, and humid in the southern half of the United States.
Scientists estimate that La Nina will receive below-average rainfall over large parts of California this winter, extending from the Bay Area to the southern boundary of the state. They expect higher-than-average temperatures for southern California and eastern parts of central California.
This hot, dry situation is clearly bad news after the hottest summer on our record and before the end of the fire season.
But north of the Gulf region, where drought is most prevalent, things look more promising.
The region falls into the “No Man’s Zone” where the past La Ninas has brought a variety of fortunes – hot, dry, cold, overheating and average winter – John Gottschalk, head of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, told me. . So it’s hard to know how this year will go.
Yet with that uncertainty, the meteorological center predicts that droughts north of the Gulf region may improve this winter. Drought situation is likely to worsen in the rest of the state.
These estimates are based on an analysis of what has happened in the past, as well as weather models. The important thing to remember is that there are no guarantees.
In the winter of 2016-17, when California was ravaged by a severe drought, the La Nina situation arose. Unexpectedly, California received so much rain that, six years later, the state declared a famine.
The rest of the news
-
UC Sump: More than 6,000 non-youth faculty members on the University of California’s nine campuses plan to quit their jobs on Wednesday and Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
-
Nation’s abortion provider: California prepares wave of patients from other states seeking abortion, Los Angeles Times reports.
-
Amazon Settlement: According to the Associated Press, the company agreed to pay $ 500,000 and to be transparent about the Covid-19 cases among employees.
-
Oil spill response: According to the Associated Press, state officials said they are working to improve their response to prevent serious damage to the oil spill.
Southern California
-
Hollywood Union Agreement: The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees approved new contracts with Hollywood studios – but the difference was small.
-
Deaf Football Association: Cubs, the university football team at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside, is undefeated this season, uplifting the school and the surrounding community.
-
California High-Paid School Administrators: Ontario-Montclair School District Superintendent James Hammond turned his sick leave into an extra salary of $ 167,596, according to the Associated Press.
-
No more plastic utensils: According to the Associated Press, customers in Los Angeles restaurants will only receive plastic utensils and napkins if they ask for them, according to an ordinance that went into effect Monday.
Central California
Northern California
-
Kaiser Pharmacist Agreement: According to the Associated Press, the healthcare network has an agreement with a pharmacist in Northern California.
-
Marijuana License Holdup: El Dorado County marijuana growers’ licenses are being withheld in the sheriff’s office for background checks, The Sacramento Bee reports.
-
Chinook Salmon Returns: Although severe weather has threatened the species’ survival, chinook salmon have returned to grow in Sonoma Creek, The Press Democrat reports.
What did you get
Across California, 1.8 million homes.
Where we are traveling
Today’s travel tip comes from Ahana Heller, a reader who lives in Davis. Ahana, a small town on the Sonoma Coast, recommends Jenner:
“Once in Jenner, my husband and I have breakfast at Cafe Aquatica and then launch our tandem kayak into the Russian river and travel along the river until it is time to return to the sea. It’s a beautiful and quiet journey back to the Pacific; We park in a safe inlet away from the kayak seal and go for a walk, taking the time to peek into the driftwood hut on Got Rock Beach.
If this is a special occasion, we can make reservations at River End Restaurant and enjoy a fine meal and enjoy the wonderful views of the Russian river sea. Sublime! ”
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] We will share more in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
And before we go, some good news
Mike Pak posted on his Instagram in 2016 about a visit to a club running in Coryatown, Los Angeles.
Pak had never run before and was shocked when 20 people came to run. He was even more surprised when, at last, someone asked when the next one would happen.
Pak told the Los Angeles Times, “We looked at each other incredulously and we’re like, ‘Oh, yes, at the same time next week.
Now, the club runs five times a week in Coryatown. And the best running club in town.
