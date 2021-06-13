What lies beneath Jeju’s pristine waters? Find out with documentary maker Dong-sik Kim



What is life like beneath the waves? Dong-sik Kim, an underwater documentary director, has been answering this query for nearly 40 years by bringing marine life to the display screen. And this World Ocean Day, Kim headed underwater once more to seize the varied aquatic life in Jeju.

Jeju is a South Korean island situated south of mainland Korea. It’s broadly identified for its pure magnificence and has stretches of white sand seashores enriched with black volcanic stone. Round 100 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins are estimated to dwell within the waters surrounding the island. And below the waves sit Jeju’s breathtakingly vibrant corals. With the water temperature of Jeju seas 1-2 levels Celsius larger, it makes the island a great habitat for a spread of creatures.

And so, Kim selected to dive in and discover what stays hidden in Jeju’s pristine waters. The documentary highlights the co-existence of human and marine life and options the island’s well-known ‘hanyeo’ (feminine divers) and its dolphins.

Kim works in the direction of elevating consciousness about the necessity to protect oceans. He went again within the water with Samsung World Newsroom and utilizing the Galaxy S21 Extremely, introduced out true underwater magnificence.

Check out some fascinating creatures under:

For his shoot, Kim set his digital camera to wide-angled mode after masking the telephone with a water-resistant cowl. This allowed him to maintain his telephone secure deep underwater and allowed him the sting to seize energetic marine beings similar to dolphins. He then took close-up photographs of coral reefs utilizing the telephone’s 8K decision.