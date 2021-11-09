What Moves Swing Voters – The New York Times
Political pundits often talk about swing voters like they are from the high suburbs like “Soccer Moms” or “Office-Park Dads”. And there are some. But there are many blue-collars. He is the successor to the so-called Reagan Democrats, who allowed the Republicans to win the White House in the 1980s, and the Democrats won it again in the 1990s.
This century, blue-collar swing voters helped Barack Obama get elected twice, Donald Trump once, and Joe Biden in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in congressional and state elections, including in Virginia last week.
In the current polarized political climate, many college graduates pursue politics wildly – almost as if it were a game – and identify with one of the two parties. Many working class voters, on the other hand, vote for both parties and some sit out the election.
Finding out what works for these swing voters is an important question in American politics. This has become an urgent issue for the Democratic Party, which is struggling to get working-class votes in many places, including some Asian and Latino communities.
This morning, a creative new survey exploring these issues is being published. It asks respondents in the working class – defined as those without a bachelor’s degree – to choose between two fictitious candidates. Candidates are described individually (their gender, race, and job category) and politically (including the voice in which they speak about their opinions).
A central conclusion is that the rarely-arrived voters are waiting to be inspired by a sufficiently progressive economic message, not a huge democratic constituency. “It’s just a fantasy,” Bhaskar Sunkara, the founding editor of the socialist magazine Jacobin and one of the sponsors of the survey, told me, “and it’s a fantasy we’re involved in.” (To put it bluntly, Trump and many others, including me – believe the same misconception.)
Surveys have shown that working-class swing voters tend to hold progressive and conservative views. “It will take a lot of organizational effort at the grassroots to bring these voters together, especially more labor-union-centric organizations,” Sunkara said. “There is no simple programmatic solution” – for any party.
Below, I walk through the voting theme, focusing on respondents who said they were not leaning towards either party. Of those, about 33 percent voted for Trump last year and 22 percent voted for Biden, with the rest voting third party or without voting.
The survey was conducted by YouGov, a large non-partisan voter, in collaboration with Jacobin and the Center for Working-Class Politics, a new progressive group.
Politics is not the only issue
There was no positive response from poll responders other than hearing that the candidate is a small business owner. It offered a bigger lift than any political status or demographic feature and was popular with black, Latino and white respondents.
Voters also had positive feelings about candidates listed as teachers, veterans or construction workers. The performance of the lawyers was low and the Fortune 500 CEOs had the worst performance.
It’s a reminder that big business and small business images are very different – and Trump’s victory depends on selling himself as a brush entrepreneur rather than a mild corporate manager like Mitt Romney.
The race is undeniably annoying
Many black working class swing voters are drawn to candidates who focus on racial justice – for example, by promising to “end systemic racism.” Many white working-class swing voters have been shut down because of these positions. There is no easy answer to the race of the Democratic Party, because to win, it is necessary to attract a multi-ethnic alliance.
But the political message of the campaign’s message, which focuses on racial identities, seems to outweigh the benefits, Sunkara said. Of the five different candidate sound bites presented to respondents, the worst-performing was one that Polsters described internally as “wake moderate.” His first sentence sounds like something from a corporate mission statement:
Our unity is our strength and our diversity is our strength. But over time, special interests have blocked significant progress in addressing systemic racism, climate change, and access to affordable health care. We need creative leaders who will fight for our values, listen to the experts and make a real difference.
Democracy is popular
The second best performing soundtrack was one called “Republican” by the Polsters. In it, “freedom is threatened by radical socialists, arrogant liberals and dangerous foreign influences.”
Yet the most successful sound bite was the “progressive populist.” It was just as fanatical as the Republican entry, albeit with different goals:
This country belongs to all of us, not just the rich. But over the years, politicians in Washington have turned their backs on those who work for a living. We want tough leaders who will not fall victim to millionaires and lobbyists, but will fight for better jobs, better pay and guaranteed health care for every American.
Democracy has its limits
Working class swing voters prefer liberal versions of Medicare, Social Security and other universal government benefits, the poll consistently shows. But he also responded positively to candidates who vaguely promised to “cut government spending.”
And while Democrat-leaning working-class voters liked the “Medicare for All” message, swing-working-class voters preferred candidates who instead promised to “increase access to affordable healthcare.”
Most Americans are progressive on economics, but Democrats can still run far to the left on these issues.
You can read the full poll results here. (If you do, note that the report begins by focusing on the democratically-inclined group of text-class voters – which are related to the primary election – rather than my focus on swing voters.)
Related: New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says Democrats need to do better to get their message across, starting with the president. “Release Joe Biden,” he says. Read Q. and A.
