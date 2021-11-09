What Moves Swing Voters – The New York Times

Political pundits often talk about swing voters like they are from the high suburbs like “Soccer Moms” or “Office-Park Dads”. And there are some. But there are many blue-collars. He is the successor to the so-called Reagan Democrats, who allowed the Republicans to win the White House in the 1980s, and the Democrats won it again in the 1990s.

This century, blue-collar swing voters helped Barack Obama get elected twice, Donald Trump once, and Joe Biden in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in congressional and state elections, including in Virginia last week.

In the current polarized political climate, many college graduates pursue politics wildly – almost as if it were a game – and identify with one of the two parties. Many working class voters, on the other hand, vote for both parties and some sit out the election.

Finding out what works for these swing voters is an important question in American politics. This has become an urgent issue for the Democratic Party, which is struggling to get working-class votes in many places, including some Asian and Latino communities.