TOKYO – The final day of the Tokyo Olympics starts early, with the men’s marathon at 7 a.m. on Sunday Tokyo time (Saturday at 6 p.m. EST). The race will take place in the northern city of Sapporo, with the aim of avoiding the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat.

The United States, which trails China 36-38 in the gold medal race, still has a chance to catch up, with several championships on the line. The United States has fallen behind when it doesn’t. have not won enough gold medals in the sports they typically dominate, such as women’s football, gymnastics and track and field.

But there are several games left for the gold medal.

The US women’s basketball team has so far headed for gold. Its last opponent, surprise, is Japan. The gold medal match will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday).

Two hours later, the US women’s indoor volleyball team will also play for gold against Brazil.

In the afternoon in Tokyo, two American boxers will fight for gold: Keyshawn Davis at the lightweight and Richard Torrez Jr. at the super heavyweight.