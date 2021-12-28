What questions were raised on the provisions

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link the Aadhar card with the voter ID card has been passed by the Parliament. After taking the form of its law, some new provisions will be added to the Representation of the People Act (1950 and 1951) fixed for the electoral process of India. The bill was passed in Parliament amid uproar and walkout by the opposition. The opposition has objections to some provisions. The biggest objection is the linking of Aadhar card with voter ID card. Arguably, this may infringe on the privacy of the voter.

Aadhar and Voter ID card

A major provision has been made for the exercise of linking Aadhar card and voter ID card. According to the existing law, the applicant has to go to the Returning Officer to get the voter ID card made. If the returning officer is satisfied with the given information, then the voter ID card is generated. Under the new provision, the returning officer can demand Aadhar card in this process. However, it has been made a voluntary provision. That is, the applicant can also refuse to give the Aadhar card if he wants. In this amendment, Aadhar card has not been made mandatory for making voter ID card or deleting name from voter list.

other provisions

Till now the date of inclusion of names in the electoral list was January 1. Under the new provision, the list will be updated four times a year – January 1, April 1, July, 1 October. Apart from this, the ambit of prescribed procedure has been widened to ensure that the election process like EVM machines, storage of polling material and places to be used for the security forces. Apart from this, under the 1950 Act, the wives of armed forces personnel or Indian employees posted abroad were treated as ordinary citizens of the country. The wives of armed forces personnel or personnel are allowed to vote at the polling station or by means of postal ballot, even if they are not allowed to vote. In the new provision, instead of the word wife, the word husband or wife has been written.

what are the objections

It is argued that Aadhar card is a proof of identity, not of citizenship. In such a situation, it cannot be made the basis for adding or deleting someone’s name in the electoral list. Aadhar card is issued to the residents of the country. Not every adult resident is necessarily a citizen or voter of the Republic of India. However, as per the new provisions, linking of Voting Card with Aadhaar card is optional and not compulsory. Secondly, in the past, many such cases have come to the fore where Aadhaar has been used for verification. Like- ration distribution or MNREGA scheme. Many times it has come to the fore how people faced difficulties in getting ration and MNREGA money due to wrong Aadhar card system.

Third, in 2015, it was matched with Aadhaar card for electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Due to which the names of voters were omitted from the list on a large scale. Fourthly, the organizations suspect that linking of voter database with Aadhaar database is playing with the privacy of voters. Fifth, when the Aadhaar system was introduced, there was no mandatory requirement. But gradually it was made mandatory everywhere. In the same way, to include the name in the electoral list, the Aadhar card may not be a law, but it will be considered necessary. Sixth, the information available in the electoral rolls is re-verified every year. There is no such arrangement in the Aadhaar system.

why the objections

The opposition and several institutions that have filed objections believe that the Aadhaar system itself is full of flaws. The opposition had advocated sending the bill to the Standing Committee of Parliament. Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the intentions of the government do not look right due to this haste. Also alleged that this bill will be misused in the upcoming elections.

constitutionality of law

The question related to the interpretation of the Supreme Court’s right to privacy on the constitutionality of this amendment is being raised. The objectors argue that the government does not have the data on how much repetition is there in the electoral lists. The government also does not have any evidence that the loopholes have been eliminated by linking with the Aadhar card. However, the central government has been saying that the Aadhaar system is secure. Even among the common people and in constitutional institutions like the Supreme Court. Many civil society organizations have been opposing the Aadhaar system since the UPA era. More than five hundred organizations like Amnesty, ADR, People’s Union of Civil Liberties have raised several objections to the Aadhaar-voter ID linking.

what the experts say

This law will help in knowing someone’s address and prevent bogus voting. The government has controlled the evil of multiple enrollment by linking Aadhaar and electoral rolls with this law. This is the point on which many people including the opposition are objecting.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister

Aadhaar is meant only as a proof of residence, it is not a proof of citizenship. If you are in a position to ask for Aadhaar for voter, all you are getting is a document which shows residence, not citizenship. In such a situation, the intention of the government is doubted.

