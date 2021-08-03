What R Madhavan Was Thinking When Doing Kissing Scene With Soha Ali

Mumbai. Actor R Madhavan has made the audience his fan by performing memorable performances in many films. One such memorable movie of his is ‘Rang De Basanti’. Apart from Madhavan in this movie, Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan and other stars were there. Not many people know that Soha got nervous while doing a romantic scene with Ali Khan. He remembered Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan. Let us know what is this story-

‘Saif Ali Khan is punching me in the face’

Recently Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s autobiography ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’ has come. In this R Madhavan has shared an interesting anecdote. This story is related to the movie ‘Rang De Basanti’. Madhavan has a cameo in this 2006 film. Mehra has written about this role that it was the shortest and most challenging role in the film, around which the film revolves. In this scene, Madhavan proposes to Soha and a kiss takes place between them. This was during kiss ‘Tu Bin Baye’ song. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan wrote, ‘The only thing running through my mind was Saif Ali Khan (Soha’s brother with whom I did a tense movie as Dushman) who was on my face. be punching. But I had to establish that I was the perfect boyfriend. This was probably my first onscreen kiss anyway. The film Madhavan mentioned about the film with Saif is ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ (2001).

Also read: 10 Kissing Scenes Of Bollywood Movies That Are Romantic As Well As ‘Hot And Bold’

Also read: Shahrukh gave his first onscreen kiss with Katrina, the actress gave this answer on the question of being lucky

Shahrukh Khan did not do this role because of dates

Apart from the revelations about the kiss scene, it has also been told in this book of Mehra that the role of Madhavan in ‘Rang De Basanti’ was earlier to be given to Shahrukh Khan. But Shahrukh was busy shooting for ‘Swadesh’, so he could not give the dates and refused. Earlier, Madhavan was given the role of Karan Singhania, which was later done by Siddharth. In 2006, Madhavan was shooting for ‘Thambi’. Then he had shoulder long hair. While Ajay Rathod’s character in ‘Rang De Basanti’ was a pilot, his hair should have been shorter. Madhavan told that the makers had ordered a special wig for him for short hair. It was around Rs 70,000. Seeing such arrangements of the makers, Madhavan could not say no to this role.