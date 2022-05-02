What should Knicks do next?





The 2021-22 season didn’t go as planned for the Knicks, which has brought the franchise face-to-face with the offseason already. There are a lot of ways team president Leon Rose and Co. can go, especially with two draft picks this summer (a first-round lottery pick plus No. 42 overall) and some tradeable contracts on the books (hello, Julius Randle).

So, what would you like the Knicks to get done this summer (aside from adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and Steph Curry)? Pretend the front office has invited you to help chart the team’s future. What would you try to get done to get this club back to the playoffs?

Air it out in the discussion below.