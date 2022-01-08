What should you do if you are confirmed with COVID-19? What to do when you are infected with COVID-19 – What should you do if you are diagnosed with COVID-19?

Natasha Yates,

The world has been in the grip of the Kovid-19 pandemic for two years. In Australia we have expanded testing, gone through extensive lockdowns and double-vaccinated more than 90 percent of adults to combat this deadly virus. When someone comes to know that he is infected, he panics on knowing it. But this does not mean that it is necessary to go to the hospital if you are infected. There are some guidelines in this regard which should be followed.

If the infection has been confirmed by rapid antigen test at home, then there is no need to undergo PCR test. If you have symptoms but have neither PCR nor rapid test done, the first thing you should do is assume that you are infected and stay in isolation until the test is done. If someone can take care of you, help you, ask them to keep up with you daily or talk on the phone. Should also inform your workplace and postpone the commitments for the upcoming week.

It is necessary to trace the people who came in contact with the patient and you should also alert the people who came in contact with you. In some states, you must notify the public health system that you are infected. However, there is no uniform policy regarding this everywhere. Under the current national guidelines, in case of mild symptoms and if you are not already suffering from any serious disease, then you can get treatment at home. Some people may need to seek health advice over the phone. At the same time, people over 65 years of age, pregnant women, those with weakened immunity and those with diabetes, obesity, heart, liver or lung diseases or who are not vaccinated may need advice. Since people in this group are at higher risk, medical advice may be needed.

Some things should be taken care of. You should ensure that other people in the household are safe as far as possible. Not necessarily every member of the household will be infected with you. The house should be ventilated, cleanliness should be maintained. Since you cannot go out of the house, make arrangements for medicines, food items. Food should be kept in small amounts. You should drink plenty of water to maintain the water content in your body.

If your oxygen level drops to 92 percent or below, you need immediate medical attention. Smartwatches should not be relied upon to measure oxygen levels. Every day in the morning, afternoon, evening some questions should be asked myself, can I eat food on my own? Do I need any medicine? Can I go to the toilet without any support? If the answer to these questions is no, you may need medical help.

If there is difficulty in breathing, difficulty in speaking a sentence, inability to sleep properly, feeling unconscious, changing skin color, pain, difficulty in passing urine, or coughing up blood or chest pain Then medical advice should be taken. Lastly, if you are reading all this before getting infected then this is a very opportune time to prepare yourself in advance.

,The author is General Practice and Assistant Professor at Bond University,