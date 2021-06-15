‘What the actual fox!’: UK woman finds fox inside washing machine

A UK-based woman had an uninvited however lovable furry visitor inside one in all her family home equipment.

Natasha Prayag took to Twitter on Could 25 to inform the world that she discovered a fox caught inside her washing machine and now her tweet is making rounds on the web.

“Truthfully, guys. I’ve obtained a fox caught in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX,” Prayag wrote, sharing the image of the animal inside the equipment.

In accordance with Day by day Mail, the 32-year-old had left the entrance door open to go to the automotive when the bushy-tailed intruder sneaked into her home in Streatham.

Prayag reportedly spent over half-an-hour looking out the home for the fox earlier than discovering it inside the washing machine.

The tweet quickly went viral, with many amused by the animal’s presence. Some even shared images of such ‘surprising friends of their properties.

