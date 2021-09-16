What the Battle for Privacy on the Internet Means to You
The Internet is changing, including how much we pay for the content and the ads and brands we see.
That’s because Apple and Google, two hugely influential tech companies, are offering privacy protections that prevent marketers from gaining access to our data when they show us ads. These changes have had a major impact on online advertising, which is a commercial basis for the free apps and websites that many of us use, such as Facebook, TikTok, and the Weather Channel. Those sites and apps now have to come up with new ways to show ads or earn money.
Here’s what it means for you.
What is happening?
For decades, advertisers have relied on “cookies” of code placed in web browsers that can follow our personal web browsing to track us online and show us relevant ads. When smartphones arrived, marketers also used trackers inside mobile apps to follow people on apps and websites.
These advertising technologies turned out to be incredibly powerful and effective—if you shop for shoes, shoe ads will follow you across the Internet—but with major downsides. This enabled marketers to create hyper-realistic profiles about us that were hardly anonymous. It also opened doors for bad actors to steal people’s data and spread misinformation.
The widespread concern over online privacy in recent years has triggered an industrywide discussion about what to do about this tracking. Apple and Google have come up with different solutions.
What are Apple and Google doing?
In 2017, Apple introduced a version of its Safari web browser that circumvented the technology used by marketing companies to follow people from site to site. This year, Apple also released App Tracking Transparency, a pop-up window in the iPhone app that gives people the option of not being tracked across apps and websites.
In 2019, Google announced the Privacy Sandbox, a set of ideas for developing a more private web. The company plans to block tracking cookies for its Chrome web browser in 2023 in favor of a new system for advertisers to target us with ads.
That system may be called the Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FLOC. It involves grouping people based on their interests. If you visit websites related to tennis and dogs, you may be placed in a group of people who share those interests. As a website loads, it scans the browser for an identification code indicating which group you belong to. The website can then decide what types of ads to show to your group.
In theory, this would be less invasive than today’s tracking methods because advertisers would not have access to cookies that contain your personal browsing history.
Because of the wide reach of Apple and Google’s products – Google’s Chrome browser is No. 1 in the world, and Apple’s iPhone is the best-selling phone – advertisers have no choice but to adapt. They now have to find new ways to show us ads using less of our data. Some companies that relied on digital ads to appeal to the masses, such as small online publications, may not survive.
So what will the internet look like?
In the near future, digital advertising is going to look different.
In the long run, the Internet you see using Apple products may look different from the Internet you see using Google products.
Let’s start with Apple. In the past, if you opened a free iPhone weather app, you may have used tracking technology to see what you did in other apps and websites. The app will then present an ad to you for something specific, such as a restaurant you previously ordered takeout from.
But since that tracking can now be blocked, the weather app must rely on other data to serve ads. This can be relevant information, such as the time of day. The result is that the ads you see may be less relevant and more random.
As with Google, if the company adopts the FLOC system, it will also change the nature of the ads you see.
Today, when you use the Chrome browser to click on a pair of Nike sneakers, you’re likely to see an ad for that specific shoe from site to site and from app to app. In the future, a website will lack the knowledge that you saw those sneakers, but will know that you were in a group that expressed interest in the shoes. This means you may see ads for other athletic shoes, even if not for that specific sneaker.
Brendan Eich, founder of Brave, a private web browser, said the changing attitudes of Apple and Google could prompt web publishers to choose sides. If publishers are happy with Google’s advertising solution, they can design their websites to work well on Google’s browser and not Apple’s browser.
This could result in a “fragmentation” of the Web, where people view different versions of the Internet depending on the browser they use, Mr Eich said.
What else does Apple’s Internet Edition mean to me?
The good news is that you’ll have more privacy online because of Apple’s changes.
But there is a trade-off. Ultimately, many online products and services can cost more.
Today, small brands can spend a modest amount of money to target specific customers with ads on various websites and apps. But since this type of tracking can now be blocked on Apple devices, smaller companies may have to choose big brands like Facebook, Google and Etsy and advertise on each of those platforms.
In other words, businesses may be forced to spend more to advertise their products across multiple properties. Those higher costs will then be passed on to you, causing prices to rise.
This is already happening. Chantal Ebanks, owner of Bella Chauni, an online beauty supply store, said that after Apple’s new ad blocking went into effect, her digital promotions on Facebook’s ad network no longer reached as many customers. As a result, his sales dropped from thousands of dollars a month to hundreds. To compensate, Ms. Ebanks raised the price of a popular hair care product from $9.99 to $13.98 and is testing ads on other platforms such as Pinterest.
Eric Seifert, a marketing strategist, predicted that more iPhone apps would turn away from trying to make money from ads. They said they would start charging people for subscriptions or extras inside the apps.
Membership changes have been around for a while, but are expected to accelerate. According to a study by Mobile app research firm, SensorTower, between 2017 and 2020, the share of top-subscribing video games in Apple’s US App Store rose from 11 percent to 18 percent.
What else do Google’s changes mean to me?
As Google tries to redevelop ad targeting rather than eliminate it entirely, its users will continue to see targeted ads. Security experts said the company’s proposed advertising methods could also create new issues.
Advertisers can combine people’s FLOC IDs with other information to continue pinpointing them, said Eric Rescorla, chief technology officer at Mozilla, which makes the Firefox web browser.
Bennett Cyphers, a technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights nonprofit, said the system could also place vulnerable people in groups where they are targeted by exploitative ads. For example, those earning less income may end up in a group that receives ads for payday loans and cryptocurrency scams, he said.
Google said FLOC was one of several proposals it was testing. Ben Galbraith, director of product management for Google’s Chrome browser, said simply blocking cookies would have worse privacy consequences because advertisers would find more aggressive ways to track people.
The company also said that it has mechanisms in place to prevent people from grouping into sensitive groups and that the FLOC ID will change every seven days to prevent them from being tracked.
