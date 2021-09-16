What the Battle for Privacy on the Internet Means to You

The Internet is changing, including how much we pay for the content and the ads and brands we see.

That’s because Apple and Google, two hugely influential tech companies, are offering privacy protections that prevent marketers from gaining access to our data when they show us ads. These changes have had a major impact on online advertising, which is a commercial basis for the free apps and websites that many of us use, such as Facebook, TikTok, and the Weather Channel. Those sites and apps now have to come up with new ways to show ads or earn money.

Here’s what it means for you.

What is happening?

For decades, advertisers have relied on “cookies” of code placed in web browsers that can follow our personal web browsing to track us online and show us relevant ads. When smartphones arrived, marketers also used trackers inside mobile apps to follow people on apps and websites.

These advertising technologies turned out to be incredibly powerful and effective—if you shop for shoes, shoe ads will follow you across the Internet—but with major downsides. This enabled marketers to create hyper-realistic profiles about us that were hardly anonymous. It also opened doors for bad actors to steal people’s data and spread misinformation.

The widespread concern over online privacy in recent years has triggered an industrywide discussion about what to do about this tracking. Apple and Google have come up with different solutions.