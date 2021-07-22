What the Fight Over Facebook Misses

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

The President of the United States and one of America’s most powerful corporations are like spouses stuck in an argument over dirty socks: they are avoiding the real problem.

Over the past week, President Biden and Facebook have waged a war of words over vaccine misinformation. Each side has taken an extreme stance that has turned them and us away from a deeper problem: Americans have become so divided that it is difficult to even begin to confront our problems. We’ve seen it with the pandemic, climate change, violent crime and more.

My wish for all of us, our elected leaders and the tech companies that mediate our rhetoric, is that everyone sticks to what they can do to find common ground.

To recap the grudge match: President Biden said late last week that internet networks like Facebook were “killing people” because he thought they were not doing enough to stop the spread of misleading information on Covid-19 or vaccines against the virus. Facebook replied that it was helping save lives by amplifying authoritative information on coronaviruses and said the White House was trying to deflect the blame for missing its vaccination targets.