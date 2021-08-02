What the Infrastructure Bill Does About Climate Change

As the United States goes through another year of devastating wildfires, droughts, storms and other calamities, the infrastructure bill before Congress would devote significant resources to a response. The measure agreed to over the weekend includes billions of dollars to better prepare the country for the effects of global warming, in what could be the biggest investment in climate resilience in American history.

Much of the money would go to activities that are already underway, but which experts say the government needs to do more about as threats from climate change increase.

For example, the US Army Corps of Engineers would get an additional $ 11.6 billion in construction funds for projects such as flood control and river dredging. The Forest Service would get billions of dollars to remove flammable vegetation from the lands it manages, in an effort to make forest fires less damaging.

Other funding would go to new approaches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would receive $ 492 million to map and forecast inland and coastal flooding, including “next-generation water modeling activities.” NOAA would also get $ 50 million to forecast, model and forecast forest fires.