What the US Date Default Will Look Like

On a flurry of direct-to-consumer brands going public.

“Clearly, a lot of the companies that have raised money are looking to reach a wider investor base,” Blumenthal said, seeking to separate Warby — whose direct listings will not raise new funds — from others. . According to Renaissance Capital, 12 Internet retail companies have gone public so far this year, compared to nine last year. These and related retail names have had mixed performance: Shares of Jessica Alba’s wellness brand, The Honest Company, are down 53 percent since listing, while upmarket scrub company Figs is up 29 percent.

seen and heard

“The term ‘paradigm shift’ is always overused, so people tend to ignore it. But it’s a good way to describe what’s happening right now.”

– Leland Miller, head of consulting firm China Beige Book, How The struggles of property developer Evergrande Reveal “the beginning of the end of China’s development model as we know it.”

“I’m sorry for all my friends, but we’re not all going back.”

–Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, how many, if not most, of the company’s employees could be Continue to work from home after the pandemic.

“I had builders and developers explain to me how it was not possible to get concrete to do this, even when I walked them over to our 3-D-printed house. Now our biggest challenge is that we have yet to make more printers.”

–Jason Ballard, Head of Icon, a construction technology company that has delivered more than two dozen 3-D-Printed House throughout the US and Mexico.

Ike Perlmutter’s Palm Beach Justice

Marvel Entertainment’s billionaire chairman, Isaac Perlmutter, has been in an epic feud for nearly a decade with Harold Peerenbaum, a neighbor in Palm Beach, Fla. It began with a disagreement on the tennis court and evolved into an eight-year defamation case brought by Peerenbaum against Perlmutter, claiming that Marvel executives were behind a hate mail campaign against Peerenbaum in retaliation. An envelope with DNA traces of Mr Perlmutter’s wife was cited as evidence linking letters to the couple.