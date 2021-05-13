What the War in Afghanistan Looks Like on the Front Line

As bullets from a Taliban machine gun ricocheted by the avenue beneath, an Afghan soldier sporting an “I Coronary heart Kabul” T-shirt took a short relaxation. “There was preventing day and night time.”

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan — The conflict is simply on the different aspect of this wall, a partly destroyed cinder block barricade in southern Afghanistan.

Every week in the past, a household lived in a home on the property. They’ve since fled, and their dwelling has been transformed right into a preventing place held by a half-dozen troopers, together with their spent shell casings and empty power drink cans.

The roof terrace is pockmarked from a rocket-propelled grenade explosion, and there are holes bored out of the mud brick for machine weapons and rifles to fireplace by.