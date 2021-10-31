What to do after someone’s death with their PAN, Aadhaar and necessary documents, know the details here

If someone dies, it can be very challenging to keep their documents safe. Here we will give you information that what should be done with the necessary documents of the deceased person.

In today’s era, PAN and Aadhar card have become an essential document. In such a situation, it is necessary to keep your PAN card and Aadhar card very safe, because the confidential information related to it can be troublesome. It may also happen that someone steals money from your account by taking necessary information related to it. In such a situation, if someone dies, then it can be very challenging to keep his documents safe. Here we will give you information that what should be done with the necessary documents of the deceased person.

what to do with pan card

Income tax return is filed at the end of the year. In such a situation, till then the PAN card of the deceased should be kept safe. When the return is filed and the money is credited to your account, the PAN card should be given to the Income Tax Department to close the account. Before handing over the PAN card to the department, close all the accounts of the deceased or get the money transferred in the name of any family member. Also, get any kind of arrears refunded from the Income Tax Department. On the other hand, if you want to close the PAN card, then the legal heir of the deceased will have to give an application to the assessment officer and you will have to surrender the PAN card. Along with this, the name of the deceased, PAN card number, date of birth and death certificate will have to be attached to it.

what to do with aadhar card

Aadhar card is known as an essential document. Anyone knowing the Aadhaar number can misuse it. This document is very important. If they are lost then the family of the deceased may suffer. You can surrender your PAN but there is no way to get Aadhaar discontinued. It cannot be closed, so it should be kept safe.

Read also: EPFO: If PF interest has not come in your account yet, then you can check like this, learn step by step method

what to do with voter id

If you want to close the voter ID of the deceased, then you have to contact the concerned department or officer. According to the information, under Form 7, the form will have to be submitted along with the name of the deceased and necessary documents. Along with this, the voter ID of the deceased person will also have to be given.

what to do with passport

In respect of passport, there is no provision for surrender or cancellation on death. Once a passport has expired, it becomes invalid by default. Similarly, if you want to cancel the DL, then you can get it canceled by contacting the RTO office. But different states have different cancellation procedures.