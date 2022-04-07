What to do if a rabies-infected animal bites you?



The fox that bit reporter Amy Bera, a reporter, was ethnized in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and at least seven people were tested positive for the rabies virus, Gadget Clock reported.

Health experts told Gadget Clock that it is vital that a person who has been bitten by an animal seek immediate medical attention and, if possible, be tested for rabies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus. It affects the central nervous system, which is made up of the brain and spinal cord. The Federal Health Agency says the disease is “almost always fatal” once symptoms of rabies appear.

Dr. Fred Davis, chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health Systems in Long Island, New York, told Gadget Clock that rabies is a deadly disease and that people should be treated for bites or scratches by wild animals. Davis said bite victims should be treated before showing symptoms of the disease, which may include fever, headache and excess saliva.

According to the CDC, in addition to fever and headache, early symptoms of the virus may include weakness or discomfort and a tingling or itching sensation at the site of the bite. The health agency added that the disease could progress and “within days, an infected person may become anxious, confused and agitated. When a person becomes ill, they may become delirium, hallucinate, unable to sleep and unable to swallow or quench their thirst.” . ”

Some health experts told Gadget Clock that in severe cases, a person may exhibit hydrophobia, a “fear of water,” which is caused by the patient’s extreme pain when trying to swallow liquids, including water and saliva.

“Rabies is a virus that is spread by the saliva of infected animals. It usually occurs from the bite or saliva of an infected animal that comes in contact with an open wound,” Davis told Gadget Clock.

Davis added, “If you are bitten by an unknown animal, especially if that animal behaves strangely (a nocturnal animal during the day) or a dog that is not seen for unusual behavior, you should take urgent care.”

The CDC said the virus is mainly found in wild animals such as raccoon, sconces, bats and foxes. Globally, people usually get rabies from dog bites, the CDC said on its website.

Davis said initial treatment usually involves cleaning the wound and then treating the person with PEP, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Post exposure consists of a dose of prophylaxis Human Rabies Immune Globulin (HRIG) And Rabies vaccine Given on the day of rabies exposure. According to the CDC website, another dose of the vaccine is given again at three, seven and 14 days later.

“For those who have never been vaccinated against rabies, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) should always include both HRIG and rabies vaccines,” the CDC said, noting that “a combination of HRIG and vaccine is recommended for both bites and non-rabies.” , Regardless of the interval between exposure and starting treatment. ”

The CDC also warns travelers who have been bitten by an animal while living abroad to return to the United States or seek medical treatment elsewhere because vaccines and medicines for rabies exposure are not available anywhere in the world.

Long Island University veterinarian in New York and director of the vet tech program. Robin Startz told Gadget Clock that rabies is a serious concern when it comes to animal bites. “Fewer survivors of rabies than left untreated.”

Startz told Gadget Clock that late-stage rabies animals usually look excited and disoriented. Sturtz added that nocturnal animals, such as raccoons, which carry the virus, would appear during the day and even reach humans. Sturtz said the best advice is to stay away from wildlife, call animal control and praise them from afar. He stressed the need for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats against rabies.

Sturtz also addressed the idea that rabid animals “foam at the mouth.” The veterinarian explained to Gadget Clock that the animals do not “foam at the mouth” but enter. Sturtz said the virus invaded the animal’s nervous system, and it could not swallow its saliva, so the animal began to urinate, which created this description.

The CDC offers the following tips on their website to protect themselves from rabies:

