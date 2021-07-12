What To Do If Someone Stole Money From The Bank Account – What to do if a bank account is fraudulent? how to get the money back

Banks and RBI constantly keep alerting their customers. It has been advised to inform the bank in case of any kind of online fraud.

New Delhi. Online frauds are increasing rapidly in digital transactions. Most of the banking fraud cases are coming to the fore. Especially in the Corona era, hackers are taking away money from the account by taking out confidential information of people.

Banks and RBI constantly keep alerting their customers about this. Suggests customers to avoid sharing any information or OTP. It is advised to inform the bank in case of any kind of online fraud. In this way your losses are reduced.

How to get full money back?

The question arises in the mind of most of the people that if such a transaction has happened then how will the money be refunded? Along with this, if a complaint is made on withdrawal of money from the bank account, from where will the bank return the money.

It is worth noting that an insurance policy is taken by banks against such cyber frauds. The bank tells all the information about the fraud with you directly to the insurance company. The bank compensates your loss with the insurance money. Insurance companies are also giving direct coverage to the people to avoid cyber fraud.

Complaint within 3 days of fraud

If there is any fraud with someone, then you have to complain about this matter to the bank within three days. That way you won’t have to suffer any loss. According to rbi, on giving information to the bank within the stipulated time, the amount withdrawn through fraud from the customer’s account will reach his bank account within 10 days. According to RBI, if the bank account fraud is reported even after 4-7 days, then the customer himself will have to bear the loss of up to 25 thousand rupees. .

how much money will you get back

If the bank account is a Basic Savings Banking Deposit Account ie Zero Balance Account, then your liability will be 5 thousand rupees. If there is an unauthorized transaction of 10 thousand rupees from your bank account, then you will get 5 thousand rupees back from the bank. At the same time, you will have to bear the loss of five thousand rupees.

What are the rules on savings account

If there is an unauthorized transaction from your savings account, then your liability will be Rs 10000. That is, if there has been an unauthorized transaction of Rs 20,000 from your account, then you will be able to get 10 thousand rupees back from the bank. At the same time, you will have to bear the loss of 10 thousand rupees.

What are the rules regarding credit cards

If there is an unauthorized transaction from the customer’s current account or credit card limit of more than Rs 5 lakh, then in such cases your liability will be 25 thousand. On the other hand, if there is an unauthorized transaction of 50 thousand rupees from the account, then the bank will give you 25 thousand rupees only. The balance of Rs 25,000 has to be borne by himself.