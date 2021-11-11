What to do if the amount is not returned even after filling the ITR, how to check the status in the new portal

According to the Income Tax Department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued income tax refunds worth over Rs 1,12,400 crore to over 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1.

If you pay income tax at a certain time and want to withdraw the balance amount at the end of the year, then you have to file ITR. If there is any mistake with filling this ITR then your money is not refundable. There could be some other reason for the money not being refunded. Here you will be given information about what to do if your money is not refunded. Along with this, information will also be given about how you can check the status of money refund under the new portal.

Taxpayers who have not yet received their tax refund should check their email to see if any reply has been sought from the Income Tax Department. In that case, the email should be responded to as soon as possible. Apart from this, taxpayers can check the status of tax refund online through the Income Tax e-filing website.

Here’s how to check income tax status

There are two ways to track Income Tax Refund Status. In the first way, you can check by visiting the new income tax portal. Whereas in other way you can check income tax status by visiting NSDL website.

Check ITR Status in New Income Tax Portal (Post-Login)

Go to http://www.incometax.gov.in and login to your account by entering PAN as User ID, and your password. After logging in, click on ‘e-File’ option. Under the ‘e-File’ option, select ‘Income Tax Return’ and then select the option ‘View Filed Returns’. You will be able to see options like download ITR-V acknowledgment, upload JSON, complete ITR form in PDF and order intimation.

Due to these reasons there may be delay in refund of money